Tarik Skubal Receives Bold $360 Million Prediction After Dodgers Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.

The Brewers returned the favor after the 2025 NLCS and gave the Dodgers a taste of their own medicine.

Tarik Skubal, MLB’s biggest free agent, made just one start in the 2026 NLCS, and after being traded from the Detroit Tigers, will hit the open market in November.

Directly after the Dodgers’ playoff exit, predictions started to surface regarding Tarik Skubal’s free-agent contract.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-New York Mets Pitcher Predicted to Earn $80 Million Contract

Tarik Skubal Receives $360 Million Contract Prediction

In a recent predictions piece for BR.com, MLB writer Joel Reuter predicted what the top 10 contracts will look like this offseason in terms of total financial value, and no surprise, Tarik Skubal is at the top of the list, and Reuter notes he will earn a nine-year, $360 million contract: