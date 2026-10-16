Ex-New York Mets Pitcher Predicted to Earn $80 Million Contract

New York Mets fans should know the story of starter Freddy Peralta very well.
After being a major offseason trade addition, Freddy Peralta did not pitch well in a Mets uniform after boasting a career-best season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.
Peralta was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in August and is still competing for a World Series.
However, after the season is over, Peralta will become a free agent, and he’s already earning contract predictions.
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Ex-Pitcher Freddy Peralta Receives $80 Million Contract Valuation
In a recent predictions piece for BleacherReport.com, MLB writer Joel Reuter predicts the top 10 free agent contracts that will be handed out this offseason, and Peralta lands at No. 5 on the list with a four-year, $80 million projected price tag:
“The Mets paid a steep price to acquire Freddy Peralta from the Brewers last offseason. He took the ball on Opening Day as the ace of the staff. He ended up struggling to a 4.99 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 113.2 innings and found himself back on the trade block at the deadline. However, things turned around almost immediately after he joined the Rays. He had a 3.25 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 55.1 innings to close out the regular season. He has also made two strong playoff starts, including six shutout innings against the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALCS.”
Peralta’s performance in the MLB playoffs could certainly increase the total value on his contract, but it’s fair to assume he will sign in the $20-25 million AAV range.
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Is $80 Million a Fair Contract Price for Freddy Peralta?
According to Spotrac.com, Freddy Peralta’s market value is an AAV of $27.5 million over four years, which would land him a nine-figure contract.
In a thin market, Peralta’s durability as a starter really benefits him.
Peralta has consistently made 30+ starts for several consecutive seasons in his MLB career.
Perhaps his stint with the New York Mets should be looked at as an anomaly, and while New York may not be considering inking him to a contract extension, there will certainly be several suitors around MLB interested in his starting services.
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Ex-New York Mets Pitcher Predicted to Earn $80 Million Contract