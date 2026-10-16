Ex-New York Mets Pitcher Predicted to Earn $80 Million Contract

New York Mets fans should know the story of starter Freddy Peralta very well.

After being a major offseason trade addition, Freddy Peralta did not pitch well in a Mets uniform after boasting a career-best season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

Peralta was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in August and is still competing for a World Series.

However, after the season is over, Peralta will become a free agent, and he’s already earning contract predictions.

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Ex-Pitcher Freddy Peralta Receives $80 Million Contract Valuation

In a recent predictions piece for BleacherReport.com, MLB writer Joel Reuter predicts the top 10 free agent contracts that will be handed out this offseason, and Peralta lands at No. 5 on the list with a four-year, $80 million projected price tag: