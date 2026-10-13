Dodgers NLCS Ticket Prices Suddenly And Dramatically Fall

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in uncomfortable circumstances, as they trail the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none following Monday’s 7-4 loss in Milwaukee.

The Dodgers now return home to the friendly confines of Dodgers Stadium for the next two games at the very least, with the potential for a fifth game depending on how each of the next two games go.

Speaking of the next two games in Los Angeles, ticket prices have suddenly become much more affordable for fans thinking of making the trek to one of what could potentially be the final games of the Dodgers’ season.

Ticket Prices For The Los Angeles Dodgers Have Fallen Dramatically Amidst Their NLCS Deficit

According to data collected by MLB Insider Arash Markazi, the get-in price for both Games 3 and 4 at Dodgers Stadium have dropped by half in the wake of their two-games deficit at the hands of the Brewers.

“The get-in price for Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday were $176 on Sunday morning. They have dropped about 50% tonight on TickPick after the Dodgers lost to trail the Brewers 2-0. The NLCS get-in prices are now: Game 3 – $88..Game 4 – $89,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Brewers Are Eyeing Revenge On The Dodgers

This is the second straight matchup between the Dodgers and the Brewers in the NLCS; last year, the Dodgers swept aside the Brewers in a quick series.

The Brewers, who didn’t even reach seven total runs scored in the NLCS last year, reached that total in Game 2 alone, and are hoping to get the job done this time around.

“They’re hungry. That’s the big difference,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said following the game. “They were good last year; we won the most games in baseball last year, and they were good. We ran into a buzzsaw; a team pretty similar to the team we’re playing right now. They were really good. … This year, they don’t want to be denied, and they’re going against arguably one of the best teams in baseball ever put together, and they don’t care. They won’t be denied.”