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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith Makes Honest Statement Amid Brewers Series

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National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field at 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 2-1 on Sunday.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Brice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a home run with William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dodgers catcher Will Smith went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday’s loss. He is 1-for-19 with seven strikeouts in the postseason so far.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Smith opened up on his struggles.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith Makes Honest Statement Amid Brewers Series

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

“Yeah, I felt really good the last month, the last couple weeks, especially,” Smith said to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen. “I still feel good up there, swinging at the right pitches, taking good pitches, just barely missing balls. Pitchers are making good pitches to me.”

“It’s been five games. Obviously want the results to be a little better, but at the end of the day, it’s five games at the plate. No panic from me. So I’ll be fine.”

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 23: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at American Family Field on May 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Dodgers dropped Smith down to the No. 5 spot in the lineup for Monday’s game.

Before NLCS Game 2, Smith hit third in four of the five playoff games the Dodgers have played so far. He hit fourth in the other one.

Here is Los Angeles’ full lineup for today:

  1. Mookie Betts SS
  2. Freddie Freeman 1B
  3. Teoscar Hernandez LF
  4. Shohei Ohtani DH
  5. Will Smith C
  6. Max Muncy 3B
  7. Andy Pages CF
  8. Kyle Tucker RF
  9. Tommy Edman 2B

SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Here is Milwaukee’s lineup:

  1. Jackson Chourio LF
  2. Brice Turang 2B
  3. William Contreras C
  4. Jake Bauers 1B
  5. Christian Yelich DH
  6. Garrett Mitchell CF
  7. Cooper Pratt SS
  8. Sal Frelick RF
  9. David Hamilton 3B

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Dodgers placed Smith on the injured list on June 11 with neck inflammation.

He remained on the IL until Sept. 1.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 8: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 8, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Before landing on the IL, Smith hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI over 52 games.

After returning from the IL in September, Smith finished the regular season by slashing .290/.400/.548 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 21 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith Makes Honest Statement Amid Brewers Series

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