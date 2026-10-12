The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field at 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 2-1 on Sunday.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday’s loss. He is 1-for-19 with seven strikeouts in the postseason so far.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Smith opened up on his struggles.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith Makes Honest Statement Amid Brewers Series

“Yeah, I felt really good the last month, the last couple weeks, especially,” Smith said to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen. “I still feel good up there, swinging at the right pitches, taking good pitches, just barely missing balls. Pitchers are making good pitches to me.”

“It’s been five games. Obviously want the results to be a little better, but at the end of the day, it’s five games at the plate. No panic from me. So I’ll be fine.”

The Dodgers dropped Smith down to the No. 5 spot in the lineup for Monday’s game.

Before NLCS Game 2, Smith hit third in four of the five playoff games the Dodgers have played so far. He hit fourth in the other one.

Here is Los Angeles’ full lineup for today:

SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Here is Milwaukee’s lineup:

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith

The Dodgers placed Smith on the injured list on June 11 with neck inflammation.

He remained on the IL until Sept. 1.

Before landing on the IL, Smith hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI over 52 games.

After returning from the IL in September, Smith finished the regular season by slashing .290/.400/.548 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 21 games.