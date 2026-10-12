LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Brewers won the first game of the series 2-1 on Sunday.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday’s loss. He is 1-for-19 with seven strikeouts in the postseason so far.
Ahead of Monday’s game, Smith opened up on his struggles.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith Makes Honest Statement Amid Brewers Series
“Yeah, I felt really good the last month, the last couple weeks, especially,” Smith said to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen. “I still feel good up there, swinging at the right pitches, taking good pitches, just barely missing balls. Pitchers are making good pitches to me.”
“It’s been five games. Obviously want the results to be a little better, but at the end of the day, it’s five games at the plate. No panic from me. So I’ll be fine.”
The Dodgers dropped Smith down to the No. 5 spot in the lineup for Monday’s game.
Before NLCS Game 2, Smith hit third in four of the five playoff games the Dodgers have played so far. He hit fourth in the other one.
The Dodgers placed Smith on the injured list on June 11 with neck inflammation.
He remained on the IL until Sept. 1.
Before landing on the IL, Smith hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI over 52 games.
After returning from the IL in September, Smith finished the regular season by slashing .290/.400/.548 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 21 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith opened up about his postseason struggles amid the NLCS against the Brewers.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith Makes Honest Statement Amid Brewers Series