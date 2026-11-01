Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers had won two straight World Series titles coming into the 2026 season.

However, they were unable to complete a three-peat.

The Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champ Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Dodgers World Series Champion became a free agent.

Jack Flaherty (most recently with the Detroit Tigers) will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jack Flaherty elected free agency.”

Flaherty was injured for a large chunk of the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).

At 31, Flaherty will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Flaherty