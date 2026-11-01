NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after relieving starting pitcher Jack Flaherty #0 during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champ Becomes Free Agent
This week, a former Dodgers World Series Champion became a free agent.
Jack Flaherty (most recently with the Detroit Tigers) will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jack Flaherty elected free agency.”
Flaherty was injured for a large chunk of the 2026 season.
He finished the year going 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).
At 31, Flaherty will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Looking At Flaherty
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Los Angeles Dodgers had won two straight World Series titles coming into the 2026 season.However, they were unable to complete a three-peat.The Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champ Becomes Free AgentThis week, a former Dodgers World Series Champion became a free agent.Jack Flaherty (most recently with […]
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent