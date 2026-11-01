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Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after relieving starting pitcher Jack Flaherty #0 during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers had won two straight World Series titles coming into the 2026 season.

However, they were unable to complete a three-peat.

The Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champ Becomes Free Agent

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 (R) of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with former Dodger Jack Flaherty #9 (L) of the Detroit Tigers before the game on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

This week, a former Dodgers World Series Champion became a free agent.

Jack Flaherty (most recently with the Detroit Tigers) will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jack Flaherty elected free agency.”

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park on March 28, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Flaherty was injured for a large chunk of the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).

At 31, Flaherty will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Flaherty

GettyJack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals warms up prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on October 11, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.s)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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