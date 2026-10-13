MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
“I bounced back pretty solidly from the first one. Any time you throw off the mound for the first time, you’re pushing some new ranges. So I was a little sore after the first one. But two days off and back on the mound for, I think I threw 31 [pitches] today. Mixed everything in: fastball, changeup, breaking ball. So yeah, went good.”
Looking at Brandon Woodruff
Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season.
He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.
The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.
The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.
Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.
Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff announced an update during the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Dodgers Series