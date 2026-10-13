Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Dodgers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff most of the season and the entire postseason.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

The Brewers lead the Dodgers 2-0 in the National League Championship Series. Game 3 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Woodruff announced an update on his injury.

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff Announces News Amid NLCS vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X: Still a long shot. But another step forward today for Brandon Woodruff, who topped 30 pitches in a mound session.

“I bounced back pretty solidly from the first one. Any time you throw off the mound for the first time, you’re pushing some new ranges. So I was a little sore after the first one. But two days off and back on the mound for, I think I threw 31 [pitches] today. Mixed everything in: fastball, changeup, breaking ball. So yeah, went good.”

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season.

He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Brewers-Dodgers Game 3 Starting Pitchers

Left-hander Robert Gasser will start for the Brewers in Game 3.

Southpaw Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers.