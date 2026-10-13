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Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Dodgers Series

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff most of the season and the entire postseason.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

The Brewers lead the Dodgers 2-0 in the National League Championship Series. Game 3 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Woodruff announced an update on his injury.

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff Announces News Amid NLCS vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 04: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers leaves the field with head athletic trainer Brad Epstein against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field on July 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X: Still a long shot. But another step forward today for Brandon Woodruff, who topped 30 pitches in a mound session.

“I bounced back pretty solidly from the first one. Any time you throw off the mound for the first time, you’re pushing some new ranges. So I was a little sore after the first one. But two days off and back on the mound for, I think I threw 31 [pitches] today. Mixed everything in: fastball, changeup, breaking ball. So yeah, went good.”

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 12: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at American Family Field on April 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season.

He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 12: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after the top of the third inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on April 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 6, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Brewers-Dodgers Game 3 Starting Pitchers

Left-hander Robert Gasser will start for the Brewers in Game 3.

Southpaw Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Dodgers Series

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