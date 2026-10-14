Originally, Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium was scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

That’s no longer the case.

Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Gets Major Schedule Change

MLB.com wrote on X:

Thursday’s NLCS Game 4 between the Brewers and Dodgers has been moved up one hour to 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The change is a result of today’s earlier modification to the start time of ALCS Game 3 in Cleveland from 6 pm ET to 1 pm ET due to Thursday night’s poor forecast.

Looking at the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS

The Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Milwaukee won the first game of the series 2-1 on Sunday and the second game 7-4 on Monday.

Both teams had the day off on Tuesday.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to start for the Dodgers in Game 3.

Snell allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in a start against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

He made just nine starts during the regular season due to injuries. He posted a 1.90 ERA in his nine starts.

Southpaw Robert Gasser is slated to start for the Brewers in Game 3.

The left-hander allowed one run in four innings in an outing against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

During the regular season, Gasser posted a 3.87 ERA in 109 1/3 innings across 21 appearances.

Fans can watch Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS on FS1.