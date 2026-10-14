MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides into home plate to score a run past William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Originally, Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium was scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday.
That’s no longer the case.
Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Gets Major Schedule Change
The Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS.
Milwaukee won the first game of the series 2-1 on Sunday and the second game 7-4 on Monday.
Both teams had the day off on Tuesday.
Game 3 is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.
Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to start for the Dodgers in Game 3.
Snell allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in a start against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
He made just nine starts during the regular season due to injuries. He posted a 1.90 ERA in his nine starts.
Southpaw Robert Gasser is slated to start for the Brewers in Game 3.
The left-hander allowed one run in four innings in an outing against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
During the regular season, Gasser posted a 3.87 ERA in 109 1/3 innings across 21 appearances.
Fans can watch Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS on FS1.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers just got a major schedule change.
Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Gets Major Schedule Change