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Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Gets Major Schedule Change

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides into home plate to score a run past William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Originally, Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium was scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

That’s no longer the case.

Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Gets Major Schedule Change

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Aaron Ashby #26 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MLB.com wrote on X:

Thursday’s NLCS Game 4 between the Brewers and Dodgers has been moved up one hour to 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The change is a result of today’s earlier modification to the start time of ALCS Game 3 in Cleveland from 6 pm ET to 1 pm ET due to Thursday night’s poor forecast.

MLB
MLB
@MLB ·
Thursday’s NLCS Game 4 between the Brewers and Dodgers has been moved up one hour to 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The change is a result of today’s earlier modification to the start time of ALCS Game 3 in Cleveland from 6 pm ET to 1 pm ET due to Thursday night’s poor forecast.

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Looking at the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Milwaukee won the first game of the series 2-1 on Sunday and the second game 7-4 on Monday.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Both teams had the day off on Tuesday.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he walks off the mound during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to start for the Dodgers in Game 3.

Snell allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in a start against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

He made just nine starts during the regular season due to injuries. He posted a 1.90 ERA in his nine starts.

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Robert Gasser #54 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers the pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Southpaw Robert Gasser is slated to start for the Brewers in Game 3.

The left-hander allowed one run in four innings in an outing against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Robert Gasser #54 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers the pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

During the regular season, Gasser posted a 3.87 ERA in 109 1/3 innings across 21 appearances.

Fans can watch Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS on FS1.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Gets Major Schedule Change

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