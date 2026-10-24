Milwaukee Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski Made MLB History in Game 1 of World Series

The World Series is underway, and Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski made history.

Misiorowski started the game for the Brewers in Game 1, and the hard-throwing right-hander made an impact right away.

The Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are both looking to win their first-ever World Series.

Jacob Misiorowski Makes MLB History

On the very first pitch Misiorowski threw in the World Series, he threw a ball to Yandy Diaz that clocked in at 103.5 MPH.

That meant Misiorowski threw the fastest pitch by a pitcher in World Series history.

“Jacob Misiorowski’s first pitch of the game at 103.5 mph is the fastest ever recorded in a World Series game (previous record: Aroldis Chapman 103.2 mph, Game 2, 2016),” Jon Heyman wrote on X.

It’s a major milestone for Misiorowski, especially to do it on the first pitch. Yet, many expected the flamethrower to do it at some point this series.

Meanwhile, he also crushed the record for the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher in World Series history.

“Jacob Misiorowski’s first pitch tonight was the fastest recorded pitch ever thrown by a starting pitcher in a World Series game. The old record was 101.1 MPH. Misiorowski’s pitch was 103.5 MPH!,” Codify wrote on X.

That record was held by Noah Syndergaard, but Misiorowski crushed the record on the first pitch. He ended up throwing 1o of his 13 pitches over 101 MPH in a scoreless first inning.

Misiorowski went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA in 30 starts this season for the Brewers. In the playoffs before Game 1 of the World Series, he’s 0-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 3 starts.

Milwaukee Brewers Add Veteran Pitcher to Roster

The Brewers did make a surprising decision ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

Milwaukee put veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the roster, who last pitched in July. He was set for season-ending surgery in August, but he started to heal faster and now, after his rehab, he’s on the roster.

“I was very straightforward about that. So that was No. 1,” Woodruff said. “I just wanted to win. I felt like I could help [us] win and give innings any way possible. That was the message. I did not want [sentimentality] to be factored into that.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy, meanwhile, said he’s fine using Woodruff out of the bullpen or starting and is confident in his stuff.

“All the things that would go into having [him] come into a game, we have taken care of in terms of the warm-up, the preparation for him doing that; there’s a lot going into it,” Murphy said. “He’s confident in it, I’m confident in it; Matt Arnold is confident in it. And so we’re looking at it as, ‘OK, there’s a possibility he could come into a game, and there’s a possibility he could start a game.’”

Woodruff is a two-time MLB All-Star and has spent his entire MLB career with the Brewers, making his debut in 2017.