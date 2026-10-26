Milwaukee Brewers Announce Rare Decision Before World Series Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to find ways to win games this MLB postseason, just as they’ve done throughout the regular season.

They entered the playoffs with the best record in baseball and have shown why, delivering quality at-bats night after night and getting elite pitching from their starters and bullpen, which has been nearly lockdown throughout the postseason.

Now, they’re just two wins away from a World Series title as they enter Monday night with a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The series now shifts to Tropicana Field in Florida.

Brewers Announce Rare Lineup Decision

Ahead of Game 3, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a decision he hadn’t made at any point during the regular season.

For the third consecutive game, he’s rolling with the exact same starting lineup.

The old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” which certainly applies to the Brewers. However, Murphy has done an excellent job mixing and matching his lineups based on opposing pitchers while taking advantage of the team’s depth.

But with a World Series title within reach, he’s sticking with the nine players he trusts most to start Monday night’s matchup.

Here’s the Brewers’ lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 10/26 J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH W. Contreras C B. Turang 2B G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS S. Frelick RF D. Hamilton 3B R. Gasser SP.”

Brewers 10/26 J. Chourio LF

J. Bauers 1B

C. Yelich DH

W. Contreras C

B. Turang 2B

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS

S. Frelick RF

D. Hamilton 3B R. Gasser SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 26, 2026

Looking at the Brewers

Both games have ended with some controversy and gone right down to the wire. Milwaukee held on for a 3-2 victory in Game 1.

In Game 2, the Brewers quickly overcame a 4-0 deficit and ultimately won 5-4.

For Monday’s road game, Milwaukee will send out left-hander Robert Gasser, while the Rays will start former Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta.

The starters for Game 4 have not been named yet, but the Rays could go all hands on deck, especially if they lose Game 3, as they try to extend the series.