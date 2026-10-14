Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Move Before NLCS Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers entering Wednesday night as the series shifts to L.A.

Left-hander Robert Gasser will take the mound for the Brewers, while the Dodgers will send out lefty Blake Snell.

With Snell on the mound, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy has made a sudden change to his starting lineup from Game 2.

Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Move

While most of the lineup will remain similar to what’s been working for them, Murphy has elected not to start veteran Christian Yelich.

Yelich has been a major part of the Brewers’ success this season and so far in October. However, he’s taken on more of a platoon role when left-handed pitchers take the mound.

We saw that in Game 1 when the Dodgers sent out Tarik Skubal. Yelich didn’t start that game. However, he hit fifth in the lineup in Game 2 and recorded two hits and two RBIs in the team’s 7-4 win.

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 10/14 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C A. Vaughn DH J. Bauers 1B G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS L. Lara RF J. Ortiz 3B R. Gasser SP.”

Yelich’s 2026 Season With Brewers

In his 14th MLB season, Yelich has had to take a step back from being a surefire everyday player.

He rarely plays the field anymore, and that honestly fits the Brewers’ current roster.

Milwaukee has a plethora of players who fill different roles, which is a big reason the team finished the regular season with the best record in baseball and sits just two wins away from winning the National League and reaching the World Series.

Yelich has appeared in 118 games and is hitting .235 with 69 runs, 104 hits, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs.

In the postseason, he’s recorded at least one hit in every game, going 8-for-19 at the plate with two walks.