MLB Expansion Odds Reveal Intriguing Favorites

Talk of MLB expansion hasn’t really caught on as strongly as in other leagues such as the NHL.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the market from looking into which cities could be the next in line to get a Major League franchise.

The folks at BetOnline Sports & Casino have figured out the likelihood of MLB moving from 30 teams to a potential 31 or 32, determining that Nashville, Tennessee, would be the frontrunner to get the next MLB franchise.

Nashville topped MLB expansion odds at 2/3, with Salt Lake City, Utah at 5/2, and Raleigh, North Carolina at 6/1.

The most interesting city on the list is Montreal, Canada, at 5/1. It’s worth noting that Montreal once had a team, the Montreal Expos, which moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2005.

Now, if the league is serious about expansion, it may take a while before any new teams join The Bigs. Las Vegas will be getting the Athletics as part of a relocation, potentially slowing down the pace at which MLB could be looking to add teams.

It’s also worth pointing out that MLB expansion could trigger a realignment effort, given the way the current divisional structure is set up in the Majors.

MLB Expansion Could Be Complicated by the League’s Ballpark Problems

Adding more teams sounds exciting, but the league has other business to take care of before MLB expansion becomes a priority. Several franchises have spent years trying to secure new stadiums, and the league still has to make sure those projects deliver on their promises.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the posterchild for this situation.

The club’s long-running search for a permanent home took a major step forward in August, when Tampa and Hillsborough County approved an agreement for a proposed $2.36 billion ballpark. The deal includes a non-relocation commitment, but construction and delivery of the new stadium remain significant undertakings.

The Kansas City Royals are also planning a downtown ballpark targeted for 2030, with city approvals advancing the project in October. Meanwhile, the Athletics are building their future home in Las Vegas, aiming for a 2028 opening.

On the whole, these situations do not necessarily threaten MLB expansion, but they show why the league may want to focus on existing franchises and stadium commitments before heading into two more markets.

New Teams Would Make Sense With One Franchise in Each League

There is a strong argument for MLB expansion by two teams, adding one franchise to the American League and another to the National League.

That situation would bring both leagues to 16 teams, creating a more balanced overall structure and opening the door for cities such as Nashville and Montreal, among others, to join the Majors.

The problem is that 32 teams would not fit neatly into MLB’s current six-division format. Each league would have 16 clubs spread across three divisions, meaning one division in each league would have six teams while the other two would have five. That imbalance could affect scheduling and divisional races even if it adds to the overall excitement of postseason races.

Realignment would therefore become a major part of the expansion discussion. Montreal, for example, previously played in the National League East as the Expos before relocating to Washington. Nashville could be considered for the American League Central, although that is only one possible scenario.

Ultimately, choosing the right cities would be just the beginning. MLB would also need to decide where those franchises fit geographically and competitively. If the league cannot find a divisional structure that works, even attractive MLB expansion markets could face a longer wait.