The New York Yankees just traded for Luis Garcia Jr. in the summer before the MLB trade deadline from the Washington Nationals.

That won’t stop the Yanks from dealing Garcia away this offseason if the price is right. The positional alignment in New York could make it tough to keep Garcia around.

MLB.com’s Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru examined the possibilities for Garcia going forward as part of a new article that published on Sunday, and while there are a few different options, one of them is a trade.

So let’s break it down a bit more here with that analysis.

Reason to Trade Luis Garcia Jr.

The Yankees would trade Garcia if they felt he didn’t fit at second base with Ben Rice playing first base.

The Nats had already moved Garcia off of second because of defensive struggles, but if the Yankees want the DH spot open occasionally, they need Rice to play first — unless he catches.

And the most likely alignment would then include Garcia at second, a spot he struggles.