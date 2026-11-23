The New York Yankees just traded for Luis Garcia Jr. in the summer before the MLB trade deadline from the Washington Nationals.
That won’t stop the Yanks from dealing Garcia away this offseason if the price is right. The positional alignment in New York could make it tough to keep Garcia around.
MLB.com’s Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru examined the possibilities for Garcia going forward as part of a new article that published on Sunday, and while there are a few different options, one of them is a trade.
So let’s break it down a bit more here with that analysis.
Reason to Trade Luis Garcia Jr.
The Yankees would trade Garcia if they felt he didn’t fit at second base with Ben Rice playing first base.
The Nats had already moved Garcia off of second because of defensive struggles, but if the Yankees want the DH spot open occasionally, they need Rice to play first — unless he catches.
And the most likely alignment would then include Garcia at second, a spot he struggles.
“If the Yankees are actually committed to turning over a new leaf, their infield defense can’t be this questionable,” Sepe-Chepuru writes. “Part of the argument for letting Jazz Chisholm Jr. walk is his inconsistency in the field, but when Chisholm has it all together, he’s unbelievably dynamic. Replacing him with García, who does not have that upside, sounds more like a downgrade than anything else. With enough work, both he and Rice could become defensive wizards, but more likely, at least one of them is going to remain a minor liability in 2027 — and that’s your whole right side you’re taking chances with.”
So if the Yankees aren’t doing that, a trade might be the only choice.
Why Trade Would Happen Soon
If the Yankees traded Garcia, it would have to happen sooner rather than later. He’s entering the last year of his contract.
“We’d offer the scenario in reverse as well, but it’s almost impossible to see the Yankees parting with Rice,” Sepe-Chepuru writes. “Not only are they less attached to García, but he has never been more desirable coming off the 30-homer season, and the power surge could well have been a one-time thing. 2027 will also be his final year of team control, so if the Yankees are going to move him, they kind of have to do it now.”
Trading Garcia wouldn’t admit failure or anything like that on the original trade to get him. It would just continue moving forward in the path the Yankees might feel is best.
Yankees Have Reason To Trade Luis Garcia Jr.