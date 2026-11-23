On Monday, November 23, the news broke that the New York Yankees are signing left-handed reliever Brent Suter to a one-year, $4 million contract.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote:

“Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter.”

So, after the Suter signing, the Yankees have three southpaws in their bullpen. This signing might mean the Yankees are OUT on top left-handed reliever option Adrian Morejon, who the team has steadily been linked to.

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Adrian Morejon Still on Free Agent Board After Brent Suter Signing

Former San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon is still on the board after the latest Brent Suter signing, but will the Yankees ink him to a contract?

It remains unclear, but given the fact that reliever Evan Phillips signed a 3-year, $35 million deal, one could assume that Morejon will demand a ‘top-of-the-market’ deal, which could land him a contract somewhere in the $70-75 million range, which the Yankees may NOT want to pay, especially after the latest Tim Hill and Brent Suter signings.

Remember, David Bednar accepted the Qualifying Offer, and Jonathan Loaisiga signed with the Yankees last week, so the Yankees’ 2027 bullpen is quickly shaping up, and adding Morejon might just be a fever dream at this point.

FanSided.com’s Adam Weinrib wrote (about the Yankees’ potential pursuit of Morejon):

“Only one question: Does the addition of Suter, less than 24 hours after Joel Sherman said the Yankees were trying to balance their Adrian Morejon offer with their other needs, spell doom for the higher-impact lefty donning pinstripes? [Joel] Sherman (New York Post) implied the Yankees were trying to decide between splitting their budget on an outfielder, backup right-handed catcher and bullpen help and spending the entire pot on Morejon (and addressing the rest of their needs via the trade market). And just like that … voila! Another cheaper left-handed reliever. Makes you think.”

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What Else Will the Yankees Do this Offseason?

Enough of the pitching additions….

The New York Yankees, while these pitching additions set them up nicely for the 2027 campaign, especially in the back-end of the bullpen, need to add another right-handed impact bat.

Brian Cashman cleary isn’t addressing the elephant in the room with these latest signings.

However, that being said, there’s still plenty of time to make more moves, but after Paul Goldschmidt joined the cross-town rival Mets on Monday morning (11/23), the need only enhanced for the Yanks to add an impact bat.

With the MLB lockout rapidly approaching, be on the lookout for the Yankees to make another move or two to solidify their potential 2027 roster before a presumably long roster freeze.