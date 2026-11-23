With the New York Yankees looking to upgrade their infield after the presumed departure of Jazz Chisholm to free agency, a new trade pitch published on Monday and aimed at the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles would go a long way to replacing Chisholm, but at the cost of one of the Yankees organization’s most promising young sluggers.

The trade pitch created using the platform Baseball Trade Values would send Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg to the New York Yankees for outfielder Spencer Jones.

Westburg is still rebuilding his right elbow after Tommy John surgery, and the Yankees need a third baseman. So the swap raises a blunt question — how soon could Westburg actually help?

The BTV points system rates the deal nearly even, valuing Jones at a median surplus of 27.0 against 25.6 for Westburg, with six years of control to Westburg’s three.

Jordan Westburg’s Value to the New York Yankees

The proposed deal would be a swap of former first-round draft picks. But only one has already been named an All-Star.

Westburg, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound right-handed hitter, was born February 18, 1999, in New Braunfels, Texas. The Orioles drafted him 30th overall in 2020 out of Mississippi State, and he debuted June 26, 2023. Across 260 games, he has hit .264/.312/.456 with 38 home runs, 127 RBI and a 116 OPS+, and he made the 2024 American League All-Star team.

Then came 2026. A partial ligament tear surfaced in February, a platelet-rich plasma injection failed to fix it, and Westburg underwent Tommy John surgery in May. Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias set the goal as a return “in the early part of 2027.”

Westburg now throws from 60 feet and has started hitting. He expects to be “ready to play third base Opening Day,” as quoted by RotoWire, though second base would be easier on his elbow. He has also posted minus-7 defensive runs saved at third.

The Yankees’ incumbent, Ryan McMahon, 31, has hit .211/.289/.349 since New York acquired him and graded at zero outs above average at third in 2026. He is owed $16 million in 2027, the last year of his deal.

Spencer Jones’ Fit With the Baltimore Orioles

Jones, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound left-handed hitter, was born May 14, 2001, in Encinitas, California. The Los Angeles Angels took him in the 31st round in 2019, but he chose Vanderbilt, where he hit .370 with 12 homers as a junior before the Yankees drafted him 25th overall in 2022. He hit 35 homers across Double-A and Triple-A in 2025 and debuted May 8, 2026.

In 86 games this year, Jones batted .245/.313/.429 with 11 homers, hit .389 against left-handers and posted minus-4 defensive runs saved in center field.

Baltimore finished 79-82, and its outfield combined for minus-9 outs above average, 22nd in the majors. Colton Cowser rated well in center, so Jones would fit a corner spot. Meanwhile, third base is shared by Blaze Alexander, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Westburg, behind Gunnar Henderson at shortstop, Jackson Holliday at second and Pete Alonso at first.

That glut explains why Baltimore would listen. MLB Trade Rumors called dealing Westburg now a “sell-low move after a lost season,” but said a trade from the broader infield surplus looked likelier.

Why would New York move Jones? With Trent Grisham a free agent, Jones was the in-house choice for center field, which would keep Cody Bellinger in left. But the Yankees could shop the free agent market to sign Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena to cover left and slide Bellinger to center.

By the BTV numbers, Baltimore holds a slight edge, adding six controllable years at a position of need. New York would fill third base only if Westburg’s elbow holds, still carry McMahon’s salary and still need an outfielder. A healthy Westburg, who hit 18 homers in 107 games in 2024, could help by Opening Day. Anything less leaves New York struggling to fill its infield need again.