The Toronto Blue Jays were oh so close to landing top free agent Tarik Skubal…

After Skubal agreed to sign a record-breaking deal with the New York Mets, the details were revealed regarding what the Blue Jays (the 2nd closest bidder) offered the two-time AL Cy Young.

Reports surfaced on Sunday that the Blue Jays had offered Skubal a nine-year deal worth a little more than $400 million, but New York Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed the official details of Toronto’s offer to Skubal on Monday.

Heyman noted that the Blue Jays offered Tarik Skubal a nine-year, $420 million contract….

Quite the lucrative offer, but not lucrative enough.

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Blue Jays Narrowly Whiff on Tarik Skubal

Considering the Blue Jays narrowly missed out on Tarik Skubal with their $420 million offer, it’s really intriguing to know if Skubal’s camp gave the Blue Jays a chance to top the offer by the Mets, or if Toronto noted that $420 million was as high as they’d go, and the Mets were just able to top that with a $450 million offer (which Skubal ended up landing).

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk recently wrote (about the Skubal-Blue Jays offer):

“The Jays’ offer adds some context to the bidding process, and how Skubal’s final price tag ended up at $450MM. MLB Network’s Jim Duquette wrote on Friday that the Mets’ “initial” offer to Skubal was also nine years and around $400MM, essentially in line with Toronto’s number. Adding another $50MM or so put the Mets clearly in front, and it was enough to get Skubal to put pen to paper.”

Skubal was clearly the top free agent arm of this class, and it will be very interesting to see how teams like the Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres all pivot after being contenders for Skubal, but ultimately whiffing on inking him.

What’s so interesting about this whole Skubal-Blue Jays saga is that on the forefront when Skubal hit free agency, while the Blue Jays stood out as a top candidate, not many insiders/analysts initially believed that Toronto would be players in his sweepstakes, especially after a previous offseason saw the Blue Jays ink so many pitchers to lucrative deals, headlined by Dylan Cease.

The Blue Jays are undoubtedly one of MLB’s top spenders, with very high AAV deals handed out to the likes of Anthony Santander, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto, Cease, and more, but Toronto will likely allocate their funds to other starters on the market now, so keep an eye out for the Blue Jays to make a big splash in the near future to quickly erase this sour Skubal taste from their mouths.

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