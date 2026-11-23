ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees have signed 11-year MLB veteran left-hander Brent Suter to a one-year, $4 million contract.
“Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter.”
Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter.
Suter spent this past season with the Los Angeles Angeles and Atlanta Braves. He posted a 3.36 ERA with 78 strikeouts and 25 walks over 91 innings between the two clubs. He also threw three scoreless innings across two postseason appearances for Atlanta.
Suter relies on four pitches:
High-80s sinker (34.1%)
Mid-to-high-70s changeup (27.2%)
High-80s four-seamer (25.9%)
High-70s slider (12.6%)
Suter is the fourth reliever signed by the Yankees this offseason.
New York re-signed Tim Hill to a one-year deal, David Bednar accepted a qualifying offer, and New York brought back Jonathan Loáisiga on a two-year contract.
Looking at Brent Suter’s MLB Career
The Milwaukee Brewers selected Suter in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Harvard University.
He made his big-league debut with the Brewers in 2016.
Suter pitched for Milwaukee through the 2022 season.
He had a 3.51 ERA with 338 strikeouts in 394 2/3 innings for the Brewers.
The Colorado Rockies claimed Suter off waivers in the 2022-23 offseason.
He became a free agent in the 2023-24 offseason and signed with the Cincinnati Reds.
Suter pitched for the Reds in 2024 and 2025. He joined the Angels last offseason. Los Angeles traded him to Atlanta at this summer’s trade deadline.
Suter has a career 3.54 ERA and574 strikeouts in 688 1/3 big-league innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Sign 11-Year MLB Player During offseason