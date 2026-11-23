The New York Yankees‘ bullpen rebuild continues.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees have signed 11-year MLB veteran left-hander Brent Suter to a one-year, $4 million contract.

“Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter.”

New York Yankees Sign LHP Brent Suter

Suter spent this past season with the Los Angeles Angeles and Atlanta Braves. He posted a 3.36 ERA with 78 strikeouts and 25 walks over 91 innings between the two clubs. He also threw three scoreless innings across two postseason appearances for Atlanta.

Suter relies on four pitches:

High-80s sinker (34.1%)

Mid-to-high-70s changeup (27.2%)

High-80s four-seamer (25.9%)

High-70s slider (12.6%)

Suter is the fourth reliever signed by the Yankees this offseason.

New York re-signed Tim Hill to a one-year deal, David Bednar accepted a qualifying offer, and New York brought back Jonathan Loáisiga on a two-year contract.

Looking at Brent Suter’s MLB Career

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Suter in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Harvard University.

He made his big-league debut with the Brewers in 2016.

Suter pitched for Milwaukee through the 2022 season.

He had a 3.51 ERA with 338 strikeouts in 394 2/3 innings for the Brewers.

The Colorado Rockies claimed Suter off waivers in the 2022-23 offseason.

He became a free agent in the 2023-24 offseason and signed with the Cincinnati Reds.

Suter pitched for the Reds in 2024 and 2025. He joined the Angels last offseason. Los Angeles traded him to Atlanta at this summer’s trade deadline.

Suter has a career 3.54 ERA and574 strikeouts in 688 1/3 big-league innings.