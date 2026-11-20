New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong continues to look for what it takes to stay in the majors. After an abysmal 18.2 innings in 2025, the Mets hurler rebounded after spending the majority of last year in the minors. Tong’s 3.82 earned run average sat at less than half of his 2025 campaign (7.71). With the Mets looking to add arms in the bullpen and rotation, the 23-year-old needs to find a path to the big club. During MetsGiving, Tong discussed a few aspects of his thought processes with SNY’s Michelle Margaux.

Jonah Tong catches up with @mmargaux8 to talk about his offseason plans, the Mets’ pursuit of Tarik Skubal, and living with Christian Scott this offseason https://t.co/gzgSXptkWy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 20, 2026

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Pitch Focus

Tong discussed his repertoire and what he intends to change.

“Just getting comfortable with what we currently have. I think refining the toolbox, realizing the foundation we have, and going from there.”

According to Baseball Savant, Tong changed two specific aspects of his pitching approach. First, he stopped throwing the slider. The pitch never really helped him. Opponents hit .500 off it in very limited use. Instead, he developed a cutter that he can throw with greater velocity. More importantly, Tong altered his arm angle.

During his first go-round as a member of the Mets, he threw pitches at a 66-degree angle, as sharp an angle as you will find in the major. When he returned to Flushing, the right-hander decreased the angle to 55 degrees. While he still struck out at least 10 per nine innings, Tong decreased his walks over the same period. Control looks like it will be the last hurdle to stop him from living on the Syracuse shuttle.

Jonah Tong tonight: 6 IP 4 H 0 ER 1 BB 6 K

13 whiffs Still has the potential to be a frontend starter! https://t.co/FvTpiL0QwI — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) September 15, 2026

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The Ace in the Room

No Mets player will avoid the Tarik Skubal question until the southpaw puts pen to paper. The young Mets pitcher chimed in about what many believe is an impending arrival.

“I think it’s really exciting. It’s a really cool opportunity to have somebody like that come in, and whatever is best for him and his family.”

Tong’s genuine humility in the face of one less starting rotation spot tells you what you need to know about him. If the Mets sign Skubal, they will need one less starter. As a result, that could force Tong down the rotation and even out of the bullpen. Tong pitched three games out of the bullpen last season, finishing one. David Stearns, president of baseball operations, and Andy Green have seen him come out of the bullpen in the future.

Nine strikeouts and 19 whiffs today for Jonah Tong 🔥 https://t.co/Lt8txGy622 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 26, 2026

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Big Year Ahead

Tong will be a part of the Mets’ plans in one way or another. If he can land a rotation spot, he will have the chance to show that he can succeed in the major leagues in addition to starting. Still, a bullpen stint may not be the worst idea. Tong’s fastball sits at 95 mph. His changeup averages 87.

That speed variation could make hitters commit too early, leading to weak swings.

Yet, Tong’s impact could be in a trade. The Mets want to shore up areas like first base. If they have to trade Tong for a top first baseman, he will be gone.