Many view the New York Mets as the favorites to land star free-agent starter Tarik Skubal. The Mets always have the money to spend with owner Steve Cohen, and the team clearly needs more starting pitching.

The Mets’ initial offer to Skubal certainly backs up the notion that they are the most likely team to sign the southpaw.

New York Mets Offer Tarik Skubal “nearly $400 million”

Via MLB Network’s Jim Duquette on X: “There has been a constant buzz since Vegas and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the initial Mets offer on Tarik Skubal was 9 years almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV for a free agent SP ever with likely other offers to follow. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander $43.33M are the records currently.”

The other teams that reportedly have interest in Skubal are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays.

Looking at Tarik Skubal

Skubal is clearly the top free agent on the market and arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

If he were to agree to the Mets’ initial offer, it would mark the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history. Yoshinobu Yamamoto set the record when he signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers in the 2023-24 offseason.

Skubal is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a two-time All-Star.

The southpaw has spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers, who traded him to the Dodgers at the 2026 trade deadline.

Skubal missed time with an elbow injury this year but still had an amazing season, posting a 2.79 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings.

Since making his MLB debut with Detroit in 2020, Skubal has posted 22.7 bWAR and a 3.02 ERA with 1,075 strikeouts over 925 1/3 innings.

Skubal is expected to sign with a team before the Dec. 1 lockout.

Based on the Mets’ recent offer, it appears he will most likely play for New York in 2027.