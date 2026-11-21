On Nov. 20, SNY MLB insider Jim Duquette reported that the New York Mets‘ initial offer to free agent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was a nine-year deal worth nearly $400 million.

Moreover, the proposed contract would top the record for total value and set a new benchmark for average annual value (AAV) among free-agent starting pitchers. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander currently hold that record at $43.33 million per year.

As the Mets look to get aggressive in free agency and add a No. 1 starter, it comes as no surprise that players on the team are being asked about New York potentially landing the top free agent this offseason.

Mets starter Jonah Tong spoke with the media on Nov. 20 and was asked about the team going after Skubal.

“The biggest talk in free agency right now, and honestly, I would love for him to come here,” Tong told reporters. “He’s a great pitcher, obviously, but it’s been really cool to see. Like everybody we have on our current staff, I think he’s just another bulldog in the stable.

“I think it’d be a really cool opportunity to learn from a guy who’s as decorated as he is. I’ve heard a lot of good things from people and coaches, but I’ve never met him personally.”

After his midseason trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal had a record of 6-3 with an ERA of 2.59 and 84 strikeouts in 12 appearances in the regular season and playoffs in his career, per StatMuse.

Jonah Tong Shares His Outlook on the Mets’ Future

Meanwhile, Tong is encouraged by what he saw from the team toward the end of the season. He believes the organization has several strong pieces in place and is looking forward to competing for a bigger role moving forward.

“I think you guys kind of got a really good glimpse of that at the end of the year,” Tong added. “There’s a lot of really strong pieces to the foundation. And I think it’s just going to be really exciting moving forward in the future. And my job is to just try to compete and contribute as much as I possibly can.”

Last season, Tong had a record of 2-2 with an ERA of 3.82 and 34 strikeouts in seven appearances for the Mets, per StatMuse.

Dodgers Should Avoid Overpaying for Tarik Skubal

Now, the question is whether a team like the Dodgers should get into this bidding war, and Alex Curry of 97.1 The Fan believes that Los Angeles should walk away rather than overpaying to keep Skubal.

“He had Tommy John surgery early in his college career,” Curry said on Nov. 20 on 97.1 The Fan. “Last season, he had surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He’s won two Cy Young Awards, and that was the peak of Tarik Skubal. Can he get back to that 2024, 2025 Cy Young-level play? Sure, he can get close.

“However, this is the perfect example of overpaying for what a player has already done, unlike what the Dodgers did with [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto, where you’re paying him for what he can do for you in the future.”