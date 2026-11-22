Juan Soto stepped away from the baseball spotlight to enjoy a different sporting atmosphere in Las Vegas. The New York Mets superstar was among the notable faces spotted at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the city welcomed motorsport fans for one of Formula 1’s most anticipated events.

The MLB offseason gives players time to unwind, attend major sporting events, and step away from the demands of the baseball season. With the Formula 1 circuit attracting athletes, celebrities and global sports figures, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has become a popular destination for stars from different sporting backgrounds.

Soto’s appearance comes as the Mets make offseason moves to strengthen their roster after a disappointing campaign, while developing their young core for the upcoming MLB season.

Juan Soto Meets Fernando Alonso at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Juan Soto was spotted alongside two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso during the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The Mets superstar enjoyed the race-day atmosphere at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, bringing together two prominent names from baseball and international motorsport.

Soto was seen spending time with Alonso, the Aston Martin F1 driver, and friends during the event.

The meeting offered a rare crossover between Major League Baseball and Formula 1, with both athletes representing two of the world’s biggest sporting platforms.

Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion, remains one of motorsport’s most recognizable figures. His presence alongside Soto drew attention to the Mets slugger’s appearance at the Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix draws global attention with its high-profile setting and entertainment.

Soto’s appearance highlighted growing ties between athletes in different sports, especially during the offseason.

As the 2026 season ended, the Mets outfielder enjoyed time off the field. His Las Vegas appearance showed fans the superstar in a new sporting setting.

New York Mets Make Moves Around Their Young Core

While Juan Soto enjoyed the Formula 1 action in Las Vegas, the New York Mets continued working on their offseason plans.

The team recently agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $95 million with center fielder A.J. Ewing, securing another important piece of its young core.

The agreement reflects the Mets’ efforts to retain developing talent and build a foundation for the coming seasons.

Ewing impressed during his rookie campaign, recording 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases across 120 games at center field.

The extension also raises questions about potential future deals for other young players, including Carson Benge and Nolan McLean.

Both have emerged as key parts of the organization’s plans, and their contract situations could become topics of discussion as the offseason progresses.

After finishing 74-88, the Mets aim to improve next season. Their commitment to Ewing signals a push to secure young talent while exploring roster upgrades.

Soto remains central to the Mets’ plans.

His Las Vegas appearance with Fernando Alonso offered a brief break from offseason baseball business.