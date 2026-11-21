CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The New York Mets have reportedly signed a young center fielder to a huge contract.
According to Chelsea Janes of SNY MLB, the Mets and center fielder A.J. Ewing have agreed to an eight-year contract extension with a club option for a ninth year.
“Breaking: The Mets have agreed to an 8-year extension with OF AJ Ewing, according to a person familiar with the situation. Club option for a ninth.”
The Mets selected Ewing’s contract on May 12. He remained on the big-league squad for the rest of the year.
While Ewing’s offense in his rookie campaign was below-average (97 OPS+), his outstanding center field defense made him an extremely valuable player. At just 22, he has plenty of time to further develop his bat.
And even if Ewing ends up being just an average hitter, his defense would more than make up for it.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Suddenly Sign Young Center Fielder to $95 Million Contract