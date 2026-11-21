The New York Mets have reportedly signed a young center fielder to a huge contract.

According to Chelsea Janes of SNY MLB, the Mets and center fielder A.J. Ewing have agreed to an eight-year contract extension with a club option for a ninth year.

“Breaking: The Mets have agreed to an 8-year extension with OF AJ Ewing, according to a person familiar with the situation. Club option for a ninth.”

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the deal is worth $95 million.

“The Mets and A.J. Ewing are in agreement on an eight-year extension for $95 million with an option for a ninth year, league sources said. @chelsea_janes first on the extension.”

New York Mets, CF A.J. Ewing Agree to $95 Million Contract Extension

Ewing, 22, is coming off an outstanding rookie season.

The outfielder posted 3.1 bWAR, a .252/.324/.376 slash line and +10 Defensive Runs Saved over 120 games for the Mets this year.

Ewing finished ninth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

With the Mets, Ewing logged innings at all three outfield positions and second base. He mainly played center field.

More About New York Mets OF A.J. Ewing

The Mets selected Ewing in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Springboro High Scholl in Springboro, Ohio.

Before being called up by the Mets, Ewing ranked as the organization’s No. 2 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

As a fourth-round pick, Ewing surpassed expectations by a large margin.

In 2025, Ewing was only the Mets’ No. 28 overall prospect. In 2024, he wasn’t even among the top 30.

The Mets selected Ewing’s contract on May 12. He remained on the big-league squad for the rest of the year.

While Ewing’s offense in his rookie campaign was below-average (97 OPS+), his outstanding center field defense made him an extremely valuable player. At just 22, he has plenty of time to further develop his bat.

And even if Ewing ends up being just an average hitter, his defense would more than make up for it.