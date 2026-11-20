“MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reports in the New York Post (subscription required) that a fifth team met over Zoom with Skubal on Wednesday,” the report noted. “Which team? That is undisclosed, per Heyman. But it’s possible that club and the ace left-hander could have an in-person meeting later.”

The pool of suitors for Skubal may have grown a bit smaller, the report noted, with Heyman having earlier suggested that there were “two mystery teams” at one point. Now, he mentions only five total teams.

“It’s unknown if Skubal has an offer in hand from any other team, but the two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to choose a suitor by Dec. 1,” the report noted.

Tigers Could Aim for Tarik Skubal Reunion

SI.com writer Noah Camras suggested that the mystery team chasing Skubal could be his former team, the Detroit Tigers.

“It’s honestly surprising the Tigers haven’t yet been outright mentioned as one of the teams in on Skuba,” Camras wrote. “Yes, the Tigers don’t have the financial prowess of the other teams. And yes, they reportedly offered Skubal a paltry four-year, $75 million contact extension after the 2024 season, which he quickly declined.”

Camras noted that Skubal was “very emotional” after being traded to the Dodgers, saying he was leaving the door open for a return.

“Shortly after the trade, Skubal openly said he’d love to return to Detroit,” Camras wrote. “Thus, the ball would seemingly be in their court to pony up the money to bring back their franchise star.”