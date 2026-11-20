The New York Mets are reportedly tendering infielder Mark Vientos a contract, per multiple sources.

Vientos had been under heavy speculation of being non-tendered ahead of the Friday afternoon deadline.

Now, it’s important to note that being tendered a contract doesn’t grant any player immunity on the roster, so the Mets could still technically trade him or cut Vientos at a later time.

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Mets Tender Mark Vientos a Contract

Mark Vientos will remain on the New York Mets roster.

The 26-year-old infielder has become a controversial figure in New York, with several fans calling for him to be non-tendered ahead of this deadline.

In 2026, Vientos posted a bWAR of -1.2 over 87 games. He batted .212 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI over 274 at-bats.

NBCSports.com wrote (about the tender):

“Some thought Vientos would go after a second straight disappointing season, but since this is just his first time qualifying for arbitration, he’s not in line to make much more than $2 million, and it was encouraging that he upped his bat speed last season without adding any strikeouts.”

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Mark Vientos’ MLB Career Thus Far

Mark Vientos has played in parts of five seasons with the New York Mets.

Over 400 total games played, he holds a bWAR of 0.5, with 67 home runs, 60 doubles, 198 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 99.

All those career marks would look much worse if Vientos didn’t hit 27 home runs in 111 games in 2024.

Since that campaign, Vientos has an OPS+ around 90.

He’s definitely a top candidate to be traded across MLB, but his value has suddenly slipped. If the Mets acquire a first baseman, Vientos could be moved for either a prospect or a depth bullpen/rotation arm.

However, for now, he’s still a member of the New York Mets.