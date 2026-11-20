ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: Interim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets looks on in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
There’s been a flurry of roster moves among Major League Baseball with the non-tender deadline at 5:00 p.m. CDT today.
The New York Mets just made a notable move. According to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero, the Mets have claimed 27-year-old right-hander Yunior Tur off waivers from the Athletics.
Tur made his MLB debut with the Athletics last season. In eight games with the A’s, Tur allowed 27 runs (23 earned) on 25 hits (six home runs) and 11 walks over 12 2/3 innings while striking out 14.
The right-hander posted a 5.87 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 41 walks over 61 1/3 innings at Triple-A this year.
Tur relies on four pitches:
Low-90s cutter (36.7%)
Mid-80s split-finger (32.7%)
Mid-90s four-seamer (29.9%)
Low-80s sweeper (0.7%)
The Athletics signed Tur to a minor-league contract on May 8. 2023. He is from La Habana, Cuba.
The Athletics designated Tur for assignment on Tuesday, allowing the Mets to claim him.
Tur started his professional career as a reliever. He became more of a starter from 2024-25, but converted back to a primary bullpen arm this year.
Over his minor-league career, Turn has posted a 4.58 ERA with 352 strikeouts and 160 walks in 314 2/3 innings.
Looking at the New York Mets
The Mets finished the season in last place in the National League East despite having the league’s highest payroll.
With a 74-88 record, New York trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves by 20 games. The club went 36-45 at home and 38-43 on the road. The Mets went 5-5 in their last 10 games of the season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Acquire 27-Year-Old From AL Team During MLB Offseason