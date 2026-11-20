There’s been a flurry of roster moves among Major League Baseball with the non-tender deadline at 5:00 p.m. CDT today.

The New York Mets just made a notable move. According to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero, the Mets have claimed 27-year-old right-hander Yunior Tur off waivers from the Athletics.

New York Mets Claim Yunior Tur From Athletics

Via Romero on X:

“Source: Cuban right-hander pitcher Yunior Tur was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets from the Athletics.

Tur, 27, pitched 12.2 innings for the Athletics in MLB during the 2026 season.”

Looking at New York Mets Mets’ New RHP Yunior Tur

Tur made his MLB debut with the Athletics last season. In eight games with the A’s, Tur allowed 27 runs (23 earned) on 25 hits (six home runs) and 11 walks over 12 2/3 innings while striking out 14.

The right-hander posted a 5.87 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 41 walks over 61 1/3 innings at Triple-A this year.

Tur relies on four pitches:

Low-90s cutter (36.7%)

Mid-80s split-finger (32.7%)

Mid-90s four-seamer (29.9%)

Low-80s sweeper (0.7%)

The Athletics signed Tur to a minor-league contract on May 8. 2023. He is from La Habana, Cuba.

The Athletics designated Tur for assignment on Tuesday, allowing the Mets to claim him.

Tur started his professional career as a reliever. He became more of a starter from 2024-25, but converted back to a primary bullpen arm this year.

Over his minor-league career, Turn has posted a 4.58 ERA with 352 strikeouts and 160 walks in 314 2/3 innings.

Looking at the New York Mets

The Mets finished the season in last place in the National League East despite having the league’s highest payroll.

With a 74-88 record, New York trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves by 20 games. The club went 36-45 at home and 38-43 on the road. The Mets went 5-5 in their last 10 games of the season.