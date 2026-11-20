The New York Mets continue to find a suitable replacement at first base. Pete Alonso left for Baltimore before the beginning of last year. Ironically, the Orioles’ infield can actually provide a solution for both the immediate and long term. Tim Britton of The Athletic believes that Coby Mayo would immediately fit and start for New York, stating:

“Mayo was a top-30 prospect in the sport ahead of the 2025 season. In nearly 750 major-league plate appearances since then, he’s hit .224 with a .298 on-base percentage but with 35 home runs. He’ll be 25 next season, and the Orioles are reportedly open on just about any of their young position players as they sift through a bunch of promising but unproven talent in their infield. Mayo probably fits better at first base than third, which could make him expendable.”

Alonso is the undoubted starter at first base for the life of his contract. As a result, Mayo could become expendable. Statistically, he is a below-average third baseman with limited range and a first baseman with outstanding range. According to Baseball Reference, Mayo only committed one error at first base.

Where Coby Mayo ranks amongst all of MLB qualified batters vs left handed pitchers: – 16 HRs (1st)

– 1.135 OPS (1st)

– 214 wRC+ (1st)

– .752 SLG (1st) The best hitter in MLB against lefties.

https://t.co/2NKT0C4WUx — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripkenshow) September 8, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

The Vientos Issue

On the basis of power numbers, Mayo, according to Britton, parallels Mets infielder Mark Vientos.

“There is considerable risk here, and so I advocate this approach with trepidation. Mark Vientos had almost the same profile as Mayo two years ago: his age-24 season also had 454 plate appearances; he looked more like a first baseman than a third baseman but played the hot corner because of Alonso’s presence, and he hit even better than Mayo.”

Yet, there are several differences. Vientos hit .266, and Mayo has never hit anything higher than .228. Mayo hits the ball harder, per Baseball Savant. However, he does make as much contact, which leads to ill-timed strikeouts and ends rallies. This situation is where newly hired A. J. Ellis can factor in.

As the Mets’ Major League Strategy Coordinator, his job includes instructing the batters to think through situations. For example, when the team needs baserunners and is down by five or so, swinging for the fences is not the smartest tactic. Working a walk or attempting to hit a single helps maintain the momentum of the inning.

The Orioles are “everywhere,” per @JeffPassan, and will move infielders for a controllable arm. Coby Mayo: 24 HR in 2026.

Jackson Holliday: .640 OPS in 98 games.

Jordan Westburg: missed all of 2026 (elbow). Which one do you move? https://t.co/yefoyu7xBo — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 18, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Middle of The Lineup

Mayo possesses the power to hit in the middle of the lineup, giving New York a right-handed bat in the midst of lefties. Carson Benge and AJ Ewing will hit before him, setting the table for Mayo to clear the bases. The Mets continue to walk a fine line. Executive David Stearns wants to foster a youth movement around veteran talent while remaining competitive.

COBY MAYO GO-AHEAD INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER! 😳 https://t.co/vxycVak7vq — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

The Cost

The Mets possess enough pitching and hitting prospects to swing a deal. Granted, Mayo will not cost as much as a high-end prospect like Jefferson Rojas. Yet, a pitcher like Jack Wenninger could be the centerpiece. Next, a major-league arm and a player like Ryan Clifford. Mayo showed promise worth trading for. However, the Mets might not need to spend much on a complex trade to get him.