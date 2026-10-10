4-Year New York Mets Player Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

Earlier this month, the New York Mets had their season come to an end.

They missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Yahoo Sports: “The Mets finish LAST in the NL East for the first time since 2003 🤯 New York had MLB’s second-highest payroll at $357 million.”

4-Year New York Mets Player Will Be A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Mets player will become a free agent this winter.

Amed Rosario (who was most recently with the New York Yankees) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He is coming off a year where he batted .238 with 54 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 28 runs and three stolen bases in 87 games.

Rosario has been with the Yankees for part of two seasons.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Washington Nationals in 2025).

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2025): “Washington Nationals traded 3B Amed Rosario to New York Yankees for RHP Clayton Beeter and CF Browm Martinez.”

Looking At Rosario’s Time With The Mets

Rosario spent the first four years of his MLB career playing for the Mets.

He batted .287 with 15 home runs, 72 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 157 games (in 2019).

The 30-year-old was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in 2020.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote (on January 7, 2021): “The full Mets-Indians trade involves six players switching teams, per sources. Mets receive: Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco Indians receive: Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, Josh Wolf, Isaiah Greene”

Looking At Rosario’s Entire Career

Rosario (who is 30) has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .271 with 1,062 hits, 79 home runs, 423 RBIs, 497 runs and 113 stolen bases in 87 games.

There is no question that Rosario could provide valuable experience to a team’s bench.