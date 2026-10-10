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4-Year New York Mets Player Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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Amed Rosario of the New York Mets celebrates his home run during the third inning of the first exhibition baseball game between the US Major League Baseball All Star team and the Japanese national team at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on November 9, 2018. (Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the New York Mets had their season come to an end.

They missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Yahoo Sports: “The Mets finish LAST in the NL East for the first time since 2003 🤯 New York had MLB’s second-highest payroll at $357 million.”

4-Year New York Mets Player Will Be A Free Agent

GettyAmed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets runs the bases after his first inning grand slam home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on May 10, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Mets player will become a free agent this winter.

Amed Rosario (who was most recently with the New York Yankees) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He is coming off a year where he batted .238 with 54 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 28 runs and three stolen bases in 87 games.

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rosario has been with the Yankees for part of two seasons.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Washington Nationals in 2025).

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2025): “Washington Nationals traded 3B Amed Rosario to New York Yankees for RHP Clayton Beeter and CF Browm Martinez.”

Looking At Rosario’s Time With The Mets

GettyAmed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a triple in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 04, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Rosario spent the first four years of his MLB career playing for the Mets.

He batted .287 with 15 home runs, 72 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 157 games (in 2019).

The 30-year-old was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in 2020.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote (on January 7, 2021): “The full Mets-Indians trade involves six players switching teams, per sources. Mets receive: Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco Indians receive: Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, Josh Wolf, Isaiah Greene”

Looking At Rosario’s Entire Career

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees warms up ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Rosario (who is 30) has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .271 with 1,062 hits, 79 home runs, 423 RBIs, 497 runs and 113 stolen bases in 87 games.

There is no question that Rosario could provide valuable experience to a team’s bench.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year New York Mets Player Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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