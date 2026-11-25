The New York Mets have reached an agreement with Dominican shortstop Jacob Campusano, who is believed to be just 13 years old, to sign him for a $700,000 bonus when he becomes eligible in 2030. International players must be at least 16 years old when signed, meaning that Campusano in 2026 is likely 13 or possibly 14 years old.

With baseball’s labor contract expiring Dec. 1 and owners pushing an international draft aimed at ending deals like this one, will Campusano ever sign with New York?

Journalist Wilber Sánchez, who specializes in international prospect coverage, posted the news on social media Tuesday. Campusano is represented by Tucan Academy and belongs to the 2030 international class, according to Sánchez, who tracks young talent in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Campusano is “an electric shortstop with smooth, natural movements,” according to the post by Sánchez. The note went on to credit his glove work, coordination and instincts, plus an apparent ease at the shortstop position.

The $700,000 figure is modest next to recent Mets headliners. Elian Peña agreed to a $5 million bonus at 17 in January 2025, and Wandy Asigen landed a $3.9 million bonus this past January.

Beyond the price, the public record is thin. Sánchez’s post lists no height, weight, batting hand or birth date, and no other outlet has reported the agreement as of Wednesday.

Mets’ Jacob Campusano Age and Agreement Timeline

The post gives no age, so the 2030 class label is the only clue.

MLB rules require a prospect to turn 16 before he signs and be 17 before Sept. 1 of the following year. Players who first become eligible in the 2030 class would have been born from Sept. 1, 2012, through Aug. 31, 2013, which makes every player in it 13 or 14 right now.

A 14-year-old Campusano would need a birthday between Sept. 1 and Nov. 25, 2012, putting him among the oldest in his class.

How often do the Mets make deals like this? Nobody tracks it. Verbal agreements are common, even though technically against the rules, with teams “routinely striking handshake deals with 13- and 14-year-olds,” CBS Sports reported.

Mets deals rarely surface, and none this young has been reported publicly. Whether Campusano is the youngest player with a Mets agreement cannot be determined, because no one catalogs them.

Other clubs have made louder noise. The Phillies reached a pre-agreement with 11-year-old David Basabe worth $1.8 million, a deal Sánchez called the youngest in history. The Yankees agreed to give 2030 classmate Albert Mejías, 13, a record $7 million bonus.

Chances Jacob Campusano Signs With the Mets

No one has published a failure rate for these agreements, which carry no legal force. MLB calls them “unenforceable,” according to its own proposal, and says a draft would end them. The league wants to raise the international signing age to 18 and hold the first draft no earlier than September 2027. The players’ union rejected MLB’s latest draft proposal in July 2022.

Agreements break from both directions. Asigen backed out of the Yankees deal after the Yankees fired their international scouting director, and the Mets collected him. The Dodgers walked away from several verbal agreements to save bonus-pool money for Roki Sasaki.

Age problems have sunk Mets deals before, too. MLB voided a $2 million agreement with Venezuelan third baseman Josue Chacoa after finding he had falsified his age, according to Essentially Sports.

Against that, $700,000 is roughly 13% of the $5.44 million pool the Mets held in 2026, according to MLB.com.

The earliest Campusano can sign is Jan. 15, 2030, when his class’s signing period opens. Between now and then lie a likely lockout, a possible draft and four more birthdays.