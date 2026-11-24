MLB’s hot stove is finally starting to cook, and Tuesday, November 24, has been a busy day across the league as several teams are likely trying to stock up on signings before the presumed lockout next week.

Pertaining to the New York Mets, former outfielder Tyrone Taylor is signing with the Chicago White Sox, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

It’s a two-year, $17 million pact for the 32-year-old veteran of eight MLB seasons.

The Mets traded Taylor to the Chicago Cubs during the 2026 season, and he’s now staying local to the Windy City.

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Ex-Mets Player Tyrone Taylor Signs with White Sox

Let’s take a quick look at Tyrone Taylor’s tenure with the New York Mets.

He joined the organization before the 2024 season.

Taylor logged 310 games played in Queens, and across 774 at-bats, Taylor batted .236 with 19 home runs, 90 RBI, and an OPS+ of 91 with the Mets.

Prior to playing with the Mets, Tyrone Taylor played five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Widely regarded as a very quality teammate and clubhouse presence, this is a very sound signing for the White Sox.

In 2026, Taylor batted .279 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI across 97 games played with the Mets and Cubs.

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