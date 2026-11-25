After passing his medical test on Wednesday, November 25, Tarik Skubal is officially a New York Met, according to multiple sources close to the team.

Tarik Skubal practically broke the news himself by taking to Instagram to announce it, and in case you forgot, Skubal agreed to terms on a nine-year, $450 million contract, which is the largest deal ever handed out to a pitcher in MLB history.

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Tarik Skubal Sends Message to Mets Faithful After Passing Physical

Here is the post that Tarik Skubal made on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon:

The caption? “Let’s go Mets!”

If you can’t see the video, it’s a mashup video of Skubal morphing jerseys from Tigers to Dodgers to Mets.

Tarik Skubal will surely gain a lot of new followers in the wake of his signing with the Mets.

The New York Mets official X account will likely break the news shortly as well, welcoming Skubal into the organization.

A little more information on the contract for Skubal: the $450 million deal has no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause. Safe to say that Skubal will be the Mets’ ace for the foreseeable future… and some.

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What the Mets Are Getting in Tarik Skubal

Most New York Mets fans are probably already well aware of what they are getting in 2X Cy Young starter Tarik Skubal, but here’s a quick breakdown in case you haven’t been able to witness his greatness on the mound:

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo wrote (about Skubal):

“There’s a reason for that. Skubal, who turned 30 on Friday, reached free agency on the heels of an extraordinary four-year run from 2023-26, during which he recorded a 2.47 ERA, a 169 ERA+, a 2.42 FIP and a 6.94 K/BB ratio. The left-hander became the 12th pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in consecutive seasons when he earned American League honors in 2024 and ’25 with Detroit. ”

In 2026, he logged an ERA of 2.72 across 26 starts with 186 SO.

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