New York Mets Announce Major Coaching Staff Changes Amid MLB Playoffs

The New York Mets signed manager Andy Green to a three-year contract extension last month. That didn’t stop the Mets from parting ways with other members of the coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Mets announced that three coaches will not return to the organization in 2027.

New York Mets Announce Major Coaching Staff News During MLB Playoffs

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets announced that Major League hitting director Jeff Albert, quality assurance coach Dany Barnes and Batting Practice Pitcher Kevin Mahoney will not return to the staff in 2027.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo wrote on X: Sources: Mets director of Major League hitting Jeff Albert, quality assurance coach Danny Barnes and BP pitcher Kevin Mahoney will not return to the coaching staff next season. They could remain in the org but are free to speak with other clubs. All other coaches are returning.

Looking at Former Mets Coach Jeff Albert

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jeff Albert #61 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice before the game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Mets hired Albert as the Director of Hitting Development in 2023. He became the Director of Major League Hitting in 2026.

Albert first started as a coach with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ minor league system in 2008. He started working for the Houston Astros in 2013.

The Cardinals named Albert their hitting coach in 2019.

He held the role through the end of the 2022 season before joining the Mets.

Looking at Former Mets Coach Danny Barnes

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Quality Control Coach Danny Barnes of the New York Mets walks on the field during batting practice before the game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Mets hired Barnes as a major league assistant coach during the 2022 season.

He held the role through 2023.

Getty PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 23: Danny Barnes #79 of the New York Mets poses for a portrait at Clover Park on February 23, 2023 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Barnes served as New York’s strategy coach in 2024 and 2025.

He became the Quality Control Coach in 2026.

Looking at Former Mets Coach Kevin Mahoney

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Kevin Mahoney #90 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice before the game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mahoney spent two years on the Mets coaching staff.

Before joining the Mets, he spent 12 years coaching and playing in the New York Yankees organization.