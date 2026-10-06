New York Mets Announce Major Coaching Staff Changes Amid MLB Playoffs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: Interim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets looks on in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The New York Mets signed manager Andy Green to a three-year contract extension last month. That didn’t stop the Mets from parting ways with other members of the coaching staff.
On Tuesday, the Mets announced that three coaches will not return to the organization in 2027.
New York Mets Announce Major Coaching Staff News During MLB Playoffs
The Mets announced that Major League hitting director Jeff Albert, quality assurance coach Dany Barnes and Batting Practice Pitcher Kevin Mahoney will not return to the staff in 2027.
MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo wrote on X: Sources: Mets director of Major League hitting Jeff Albert, quality assurance coach Danny Barnes and BP pitcher Kevin Mahoney will not return to the coaching staff next season. They could remain in the org but are free to speak with other clubs. All other coaches are returning.
The Cardinals named Albert their hitting coach in 2019.
He held the role through the end of the 2022 season before joining the Mets.
Looking at Former Mets Coach Danny Barnes
The Mets hired Barnes as a major league assistant coach during the 2022 season.
He held the role through 2023.
Barnes served as New York’s strategy coach in 2024 and 2025.
He became the Quality Control Coach in 2026.
Looking at Former Mets Coach Kevin Mahoney
Mahoney spent two years on the Mets coaching staff.
Before joining the Mets, he spent 12 years coaching and playing in the New York Yankees organization.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Mets announced major changes to their coaching staff during the Major League Baseball playoffs.
New York Mets Announce Major Coaching Staff Changes Amid MLB Playoffs