Mets Announce Another Coaching Update After Disappointing Season

The New York Mets entered the 2026 MLB campaign with elevated expectations following an offseason of change that included multiple high-profile veteran additions along with the promotion of younger players within the system.

However, what followed was a truly disappointing campaign that was them finish with a 74-88 record, last in the National League East Standings.

In response, the club has announced multiple coaching changes, including the departures of Jeff Albert (Director of major league hitting), Danny Barnes (Quality assurance coach), and Kevin Mahoney (Batting practice pitcher).

One additional change of note came on Monday with the announcement of a promotion of a former multi-World Series winner from the Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The New York Mets Have Promoted Mariano Duncan From The Double-A Affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The Mets announced on Monday that Mariano Duncan, who had been serving as a bench coach with the Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies, has been promoted and will be taking an unspecified role with the big-league club.

The news was reported by Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

“Source: The Mets have hired Mariano Duncan to join their major league coaching staff. He is expected to help in multiple areas with the position player group,” Sherman reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Duncan Won A Pair Of World Series Rings During His Playing Career

Duncan signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in 1982 and reached the majors three years later. He would ultimately finish third in Rookie of the Year voting after stealing an impressive 38 bags.

The Dodgers traded Duncan to the Cincinnati Reds in 1989, and he helped Cincinnati win the 1990 World Series. He later played for the Philadelphia Phillies before joining the New York Yankees in 1995, eventually winning another World Series ring.

Duncan hit .340 with 56 RBIs in 1996, and later finished his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1997 before playing one season in Japan.

In 1,279 games over 12 MLB seasons, Duncan hit .267 with 87 home runs, 491 RBIs and 174 stolen bases. He also appeared in 43 postseason games and won two World Series titles.