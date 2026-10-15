Beloved Mets Coach Dies at 84

Guy Conti lived a full sports life for more than eight decades, including with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Conti, a long-time beloved coach in the Mets’ organization, died this week. He was 84.

The New York Post reported that Conti died after a “lengthy illness.”

Conti was never a manager or an MLB player himself, but he made a huge impact during his career.

Guy Conti’s Beginnings

Conti was originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was a baseball player, a catcher, who played college ball at Clarion State College and got a short stint in the Houston Astros organization.

Conti didn’t always coach baseball when his playing career was over.

First, he coached basketball at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Then he was a football coach at Northwestern High School in Albion, Pennsylvania in the 1960s and 1970s.

Eventually, he made his way to the Dodgers’ organization.

He was known for having built a friendship with Sandy Koufax, and he famously helped coach Pedro Martinez.

The Post writes: “After signing with the Dodgers, the younger Martínez referred to Conti as his ‘white daddy.’ Conti helped Martínez begin throwing a changeup and, perhaps just as importantly, speak a new language.”

Conti actually credited his wife Jan for helping Pedro.

“Pedro, of all the kids that came from the Dominican, knew that he had to learn English as soon as he could,” Conti told the Post in 2015. “My wife was a high school librarian, and I said, ‘Go to my wife, and learn the language.’ He would go to her and get a word in the morning and at 4 o’clock, he knew how to spell it, how to use it, how to write it and he wanted another one.”

Conti would eventually move on to the Mets’ organization.

Guy Conti With Mets

Conti began his tenure with the Mets as their bullpen coach from 2005 through 2008. He was one of manager Willie Randolph’s first hires.

After that stint ended, Conti remained a minor league adviser for the Mets.

The Post writes: “Conti, after his major league coaching tenure concluded, served the Mets as spring training coordinator for several years. His friendship with Sandy Koufax helped bring the Hall of Famer to camp on several occasions.”

Conti’s journey earned him plenty of recognition from the stops he made along the way.

His obituary notes: “Guy’s excellence was recognized with inductions into several sports Hall of Fames including Edinboro University, Armstrong County, and the Metro Erie Chapter of Pa., honoring his lifelong contributions to athletics and mentorship.”

And his obituary fittingly ended with a shoutout to his baseball life:

“As he rounded third base, and peacefully slid into home plate, we have no doubt that there is a baseball field in heaven and Guy is up there smiling from the bullpen.”