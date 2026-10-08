Blue Jays’ 4.37-ERA Veteran Free Agent Floated as Option for Mets

The New York Mets have holes in their starting rotation to fill, and while many are looking to see whether they pursue Tarik Skubal, there are other low-cost free agents that they can pursue.

New York has intriguing young starting pitching, but outside of potentially pursuing Skubal, could they look to add a veteran starter in the offseason? Mike Phillips of New York Mets on SI believes that Toronto Blue Jays free agent Shane Bieber would be an ideal name to pursue and a low-cost free-agent target.

“This would be another buy-low move for the Mets’ rotation, albeit more in the vein of the Luis Severino pickup Stearns made in his first year running the team,” Phillips wrote in an Oct. 8 article.

“Bieber has tremendous pedigree as a former Cy Young winner but has struggled to stay healthy over the past three years, making just 20 regular-season starts and five postseason starts between Cleveland and Toronto.”

Bieber had a record of 5-2 with an ERA of 4.37 and 44 strikeouts in 11 appearances, per StatMuse. Moreover, the issue with the 31-year-old might be whether he can produce anywhere close to his Cy Young Award-winning season in 2021, but can he stay healthy?

This past 2026 season, the veteran missed time at various parts of the season due to different injuries, the first being lingering elbow and forearm issues and then right teres major inflammation.

Mets Could Give Shane Bieber Prove-It Type of Deal

With Bieber coming off injuries, the Mets could give him a prove-it type of deal that could lead to a buy-low and expect a greater return for New York as they begin the process of shaping up their rotation for the 2027 season.

“This could be a spot where Bieber, who is still 31 years old, looks to grab a one-year prove-it deal to rebuild his value ahead of a final multi-year contract. The Mets could definitely afford to pair that kind of gamble with a big swing like Skubal since the upside would be enormous and they could backfill it with youngsters like Thornton or Tong if it doesn’t pan out.”

Should New York Stay Away From Tarik Skubal?

Speaking of Skubal, although the Mets need an ace, Underscore Media’s Sal Licata believes that New York should stay away from Skubal, given that the team will still have significant holes on the roster.

“In this particular spot, do you think Tarik Skubal alone is the difference-maker for the Mets? I don’t,” Licata said in an Oct. 1 Underscore Media video on X. “I think they need more than one guy atop their rotation, and if you’re telling me that there are going to be at least some kind of limitations, and forget the collective bargaining agreement, all that stuff, if there is going to be some kind of limitations.

“There always are; even Steve Cohen has his limit. It’s stupid to have the luxury tax threshold and not be able to go out and balance the team out if you need to. You don’t want to just go all in on three freaking players. It just doesn’t work.”