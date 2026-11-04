Bo Bichette’s $42 Million Career Decision Might Have Costed Mets $115 Million 3B

Bo Bichette’s decision to stay with the New York Mets has changed the team’s offseason plans.

Bichette, 28, chose not to opt out of his three-year, $126 million contract this winter. He will earn $42 million in 2027, the second year of the deal.

The Mets signed Bichette in January 2026. The contract lets him opt out after each of the first two seasons. He can leave again next winter or take another $42 million in 2028.

Bichette struggled in his first season in Queens. He hit .260 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 160 games and had a .702 on-base plus slugging percentage.

He also played 113 games at third base, a new position for him. The 28-year-old is going to give it another try.

Bo Bichette Might Have Changed Mets’ Offseason Plans

The Mets are now “less inclined” to aggressively pursue Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, The Athletic Will Sammon and Tim Britton reported Tuesday.

The Mets were among Sato’s top suitors. But that might have changed.

The 27-year-old is a natural third baseman who has some outfield experience. But Bichette is the starting third baseman for New York.

He will earn $42 million in 2027. Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco count a combined $49 million against the Mets’ 2027 payroll.

Semien, the second baseman, carries $26 million of that figure. Polanco, who plays first base, carries $23 million.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Sato will sign for five years and $115 million. That averages $23 million a year.

Though there’s chatter about whether Sato can continue at third base in MLB, it is highly risky for the Mets to commit that amount to another infielder.

New York Mets are Focusing on Pitching Additions

Bichette’s return leaves the Mets focused mainly on starting pitchers in free agency. They plan to actively pursue Tarik Skubal this winter.

Skubal is the top free agent on the market. He could set a record for a starting pitcher’s contract.

Skubal is expected to get well above $300 million, possibly $400 million or more. The Mets and Dodgers are the leading bidders.

Pursuing him would require a significant financial commitment. Therefore, the front office might be weighing the Sato chase more carefully.