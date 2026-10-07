New York Mets Urged to Sign Astros 1.75-ERA Star Reliever in Intriguing Move

The New York Mets had an awful 2026 season after a big offseason of spending.

The Mets finished the season with a 74-88 record and last in the NL East. Now, after missing the playoffs, New York should be looking to boost their roster this winter.

One of the Mets’ top needs heading into the offseason is bullpen help. Due to this, the Mets are now being urged to sign an interesting relief pitcher from the Houston Astros.

New York Mets Urged to Sign Astros Pitcher Bryan Abreu in Free Agency

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Tyler Antonelle urged the Mets to sign Astros star reliever Bryan Abreu to improve their bullpen.

“A lifelong Astro, Abreu is finally hitting the open market,” Antonelle wrote. “Abreu needs to have better control with his pitches, but he’s a high-reward target that would certainly reinvigorate the Mets bullpen.”

With the Mets needing bullpen help, it makes sense that they are being urged to sign Abreu. He is one of this year’s top pending unrestricted free agent relievers. Due to this, it would not be shocking in the slightest if the Mets pursue him in free agency.

Looking at Abreu

Abreu appeared in 66 games this season with the Astros, where he posted a 6-4 record, a 3.73 ERA, and 80 strikeouts. This was after he had a 3-4 record, a 2.28 ERA, and 105 strikeouts in 70 games for the Astros in 2025.

Abreu has also been very consistent over the last several seasons. He has had an ERA under 4.00 in each of the last five seasons. This included in 2023, when he had an impressive 1.75 ERA.

With numbers like these, Abreu would be an intriguing pitcher for the Mets to add to their bullpen. He has been very effective for a while now and could benefit the Mets tremendously if they successfully signed him.

In 383 career MLB games over eight seasons, Abreu has posted a 22-16 record, a 2.82 ERA, 25 saves, and 528 strikeouts. He also won the World Series with the Astros back in 2022, so he has playoff experience. This should only add to his appeal for a Mets club that wants to be a playoff team next year.