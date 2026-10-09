New York Mets Urged to Sign Padres All-Star Pitcher in Risky Move

The New York Mets are going to be a very fascinating team to watch this offseason.

After underperforming so significantly this season, they should be looking to boost their roster. It is clear that their current group is not good enough, so it would not be shocking if they have another busy offseason.

One clear area that the Mets must improve is their pitching rotation. Because of this, they are being connected to a notable pending unrestricted free agent pitcher from the San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres Pitcher Casey Mize Named Potential Target for New York Mets

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Mike Phillips urged the Mets to pursue Padres star pitcher Casey Mize in free agency this offseason.

“With Mize, he has significant prospect pedigree,” Phillips wrote. “He is a former No. 1 overall pick and is still in his prime at 29 years old. If the Mets can land Skubal, reuniting Mize with him could bring the best out of him as a No. 3 type in the rotation.”

With the Mets needing to strengthen their pitching rotation, it makes sense that they are being urged to target Mize. He is one of this year’s top unrestricted free agent pitchers and could boost their rotation significantly if signed.

Mize has shown during his career that he can be a high-impact pitcher when in his best form. Due to this, it would be understandable if the Mets made him one of their primary targets this offseason. He could be quite the pickup for a New York club that needs to get back into the playoffs next year.

Looking at Mize

Mize was excellent for the Detroit Tigers this season, as he posted a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 16 appearances. However, after being traded to the Padres, he struggled mightily. In 10 games for San Diego following the trade, he had a 7.46 ERA.

Sometimes, a mid-season trade can hurt a player, and this was certainly the case with Mize. Yet, when noting that he was very good for Detroit before the deal, it would make sense for New York to take a gamble on him. This is especially so when noting that he also had a 14-6 record and a 3.87 ERA in 2025. He was also named an All-Star that year.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Mets end up making a move for Mize this offseason. Signing him would come with some risk, given his struggles in San Diego. Yet, he could be a great addition to New York’s roster if he bounces back. It will be interesting to see if they bring him in from here.