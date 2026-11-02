Former New York Mets Star Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Mets had a nightmare season in 2026.

After another big offseason of spending, New York finished this season with a 74-88 and last in the NL East.

With how bad this season went for New York, they should look to make changes to their roster this offseason. They have multiple areas on their roster that they must upgrade.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, a former Mets star pitcher has now become a free agent.

Former New York Mets Star Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

According to the MLBPA, former Mets star pitcher Clay Holmes has declined his $12 million player option with the Chicago Cubs. Thus, he is now hitting the free agent market.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 21 Additional Players Become XX(B) Free Agents ➡️ FULL LIST of XX(B) Free Agents: https://t.co/rAyRmcs9dY https://t.co/OE2kan0BAt — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) November 2, 2026

Seeing Holmes decide to hit the free agent market is understandable. Given how well he has pitched in recent seasons, he has a good chance of landing a nice raise with his next contract. This is especially so when noting that the former Mets star is one of this year’s top free agent pitchers.

Looking Back at Holmes’ Time With the Mets

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets ahead of the 2025 season. This was after he spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, where he had a 3-5 record, 30 saves, and a 3.14 ERA in 67 relief appearances.

Holmes spent two seasons with the Mets from 2025 to 2026. In 42 appearances for the Mets over that span, he had a 16-12 record and a 3.26 ERA.

Holmes’ time with the Mets ended ahead of this year’s trade deadline when he was dealt to the Chicago Cubs. Now, after finishing the 2026 season as a Cub, he is once again available in free agency.

With the Mets needing pitching help, perhaps they could even try to bring Holmes back to New York this offseason. Time will tell what happens on that front with the two-time All-Star.