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Ex-New York Mets All-Star Instantly Becomes Free Agent

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LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets celebrates his solo home run with Michael Conforto #30 against starting pitcher Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The New York Mets had a very talented roster during the 2026 season.

That said, they dealt with a lot of injuries (and made trades).

Ultimately, the Mets did not make the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Ex-New York Mets All-Star Becomes Free Agent

GettyMichael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets connects on a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

This week, a former Mets All-Star officially became a free agent.

Michael Conforto (most recently with the Chicago Cubs) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LF Michael Conforto elected free agency.”

GettyMichael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Conforto had signed with the Cubs before the 2026 season.

He finished the year batting .240 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs in 113 games.

Looking At Conforto

GettyMichael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a ball deep for a home run during the eighth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Conforto played the first seven seasons of his career for the Mets.

He made his only All-Star appearance during the 2017 season.

Over his time in New York, Conforto hit 27+ home runs in three different seasons.

GettyMichael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

Arguably his best year came in 2019 when he batted .257 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Following the Mets, Conforto had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (before the Cubs).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyManager Andy Green of the New York Mets stands in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Mets finished the year at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record in 162 games.

They reached the NLCS in 2024.

Over the offseason, the team announced Andy Green would take over as the team’s manager on a permanent basis.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 22): “Andy Green changes his mind after all, and becomes the Mets manager with a 3-year contract.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Mets All-Star Instantly Becomes Free Agent

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