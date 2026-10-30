Ex-New York Mets All-Star Instantly Becomes Free Agent

The New York Mets had a very talented roster during the 2026 season.

That said, they dealt with a lot of injuries (and made trades).

Ultimately, the Mets did not make the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Ex-New York Mets All-Star Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Mets All-Star officially became a free agent.

Michael Conforto (most recently with the Chicago Cubs) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LF Michael Conforto elected free agency.”

Conforto had signed with the Cubs before the 2026 season.

He finished the year batting .240 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs in 113 games.

Looking At Conforto

Conforto played the first seven seasons of his career for the Mets.

He made his only All-Star appearance during the 2017 season.

Over his time in New York, Conforto hit 27+ home runs in three different seasons.

Arguably his best year came in 2019 when he batted .257 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Following the Mets, Conforto had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (before the Cubs).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets finished the year at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record in 162 games.

They reached the NLCS in 2024.

Over the offseason, the team announced Andy Green would take over as the team’s manager on a permanent basis.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 22): “Andy Green changes his mind after all, and becomes the Mets manager with a 3-year contract.”