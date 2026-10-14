Ex-New York Mets Star Still Owed $124 Million By Current Team

The New York Mets are coming off another disappointing season.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Ex-New York Mets Star Still Owed $124 Million

One of their biggest losses in recent franchise history was letting Pete Alonso leave to sign with the Baltimore Orioles over the offseason.

Alonso had spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.

The Orioles gave him a massive contract.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better.”

It’s worth noting that the Orioles still owe Alonso $31 million per year until the end of the 2030 season.

Therefore, they are on the hook for $124 million (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Alonso’s First Season In Baltimore

Alonso had a very strong first year with the Orioles.

He batted .267 with 43 home runs and 113 RBIs in 161 games.

Baltimore Orioles wrote (via X) on September 23: “Our MVPete 🐻‍❄️ Pete Alonso has been unanimously selected by local media as the winner of the 2026 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award!”

Alonso performed at an All-Star level during his first season with the franchise.

That said, he will be 35 in the final year of his contract, which will be something to watch for fans of the Orioles (and Mets).

Looking At Alonso’s Time With New York

Alonso was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft (out of Florida) by the Mets.

He made the All-Star Game a rookie (2019).

The 31-year-old then made four straight All-Star Games from 2022-25.

In 2024, Alonso helped lead the Mets to the NLCS.