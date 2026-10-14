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Ex-New York Mets Star Still Owed $124 Million By Current Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a single to right field against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are coming off another disappointing season.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Ex-New York Mets Star Still Owed $124 Million

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates a home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

One of their biggest losses in recent franchise history was letting Pete Alonso leave to sign with the Baltimore Orioles over the offseason.

Alonso had spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.

The Orioles gave him a massive contract.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better.”

It’s worth noting that the Orioles still owe Alonso $31 million per year until the end of the 2030 season.

Therefore, they are on the hook for $124 million (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Alonso’s First Season In Baltimore

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles bats against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Alonso had a very strong first year with the Orioles.

He batted .267 with 43 home runs and 113 RBIs in 161 games.

Baltimore Orioles wrote (via X) on September 23: “Our MVPete 🐻‍❄️ Pete Alonso has been unanimously selected by local media as the winner of the 2026 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award!”

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles high fives teammates during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 05, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Alonso performed at an All-Star level during his first season with the franchise.

That said, he will be 35 in the final year of his contract, which will be something to watch for fans of the Orioles (and Mets).

Looking At Alonso’s Time With New York

GettyPete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run off of Nick Martinez #21 of the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2022 in New York City.

Alonso was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft (out of Florida) by the Mets.

He made the All-Star Game a rookie (2019).

The 31-year-old then made four straight All-Star Games from 2022-25.

In 2024, Alonso helped lead the Mets to the NLCS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Mets Star Still Owed $124 Million By Current Team

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