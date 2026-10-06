Mets’ Bo Bichette Shares Honest Feelings About Renewing Contract

Bo Bichette holds a lot of power heading into the offseason with the New York Mets.

The Mets have no control over whether Bichette sticks with his contract for another year or instead opts out of it.

It’s all up to Bichette thanks to player options negotiated into his deal when he signed in free agency away from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette has also spoken this week about where his head is at as he approaches this decision.

Bo Bichette Option Opt-In Feelings

Bichette spoke in a new story with the New York Post about his experience in his first year in New York City with the Mets.

“My wife loves living there,” Bichette said. “I like living there. It’s a comfortable situation for us. As tough as it is to play in New York, I think there is something special about having that type of expectation on you, something about trying to climb that mountain.”

Bichette’s first season got off to a brutal start, but he is fine with acknowledging that now that the season has ended.

“The first three months were some of the longest of my career for sure, a combination of so many different things,” Bichette told the Post. “Simply put, my performance and the team’s performance in a new situation. I think I can look at the season and in some ways see it in a positive light and I think the team can as well.”

The words Bichette spoke about the possibility of winning in New York certainly seem to lean in one direction.

“It was a weird year, because I feel positive about this team going forward, and obviously have confidence in myself, so it’s a weird feeling to have that positivity about the team, about myself,” Bichette said. “I knew before coming here that winning in New York is probably the peak of sports. But I think I have even more respect for that now. I think there is something special about that, and that is what draws me here.”

Decision Awaits With Bo Bichette Contract

When Bichette signed with the Mets, his contract was described as a three-year deal worth $126 million — which is $42 million per year.

But as the details came out, it was noted that the contract wasn’t just a three-year pact. It was layered with opt-outs.

Bichette is able to opt-out after the 2026 season if he wants. He can also opt-out after 2027 if he wants.

The contract essentially functions as three one-year deals put together. If Bichette rides out the life of the contract, he gets $126 million.

But each season is its own $42 million, and Bichette was given the chance to leave between each one with his player options.

If Bichette played up to his potential in 2026, he’d be an obvious opt-out candidate to go to free agency again and get an even larger contract.

But after a so-so Bichette season, and with a potential lockout incoming, Bichette may decide to stay put. It’ll be a fascinating decision-making process to watch.

Whether Bichette signs on for $42 million or not will determine just how much the Mets have to spend for next season, too, so it’s a crucial call, and one only Bichette can make.