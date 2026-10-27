Mets Get $118 Million Free Agent Fit for Ex-Yankees Pitcher

The New York Mets have backed themselves into an odd corner by spending a lot of money and then struggling.

In some ways, it feels like the best way out of their rut is simply to spend more money.

That’s what’s going to have them heavily linked to Tarik Skubal as MLB free agency begins, but only one team can get the lefty ace, and it might not be the Mets.

Teams that pursue such a big team so hard often end up with a consolation prize. They’ve allotted money to spend, so they spend it anyway — at least to an extent.

And if the Mets miss Skubal, there’s one logical pitching option for them to pursue who has a history of pitching well in New York City: Michael King.

Mets Linked to Michael King

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote a new article on Tuesday in which he named the Mets as one of the best fits for King, who is a free agent.

Bowden also thinks King would fit well for a return to the Padres, so the Mets could find themselves bidding against a team that is already familiar with King.

King is an East Coast product, so there’s a chance he wants to come back closer to home, and the Mets’ wallets are certainly big enough to make that happen.

“I expect King to opt out of the two remaining player-option years on his contract so he can receive a $5 million buyout and then look to secure a long-term contract,” Bowden writes. “King had a terrific year with the Padres, posting a 3.21 ERA in 185 innings over 32 starts. He’s from the East Coast but has really enjoyed his time with the Padres, considers San Diego his second home and has sincere interest in staying. San Diego desperately needs to re-sign him, as he’s clearly the ace of their staff.”

Bowden’s suggestion that the Padres really need to bring King back is where the Mets’ bank account comes into play. If New York decides it wants King, it’s probably possible to simply bid to a level the Padres won’t match.

Of course, King would have to want to come to the Mets, which could be a tough sell given their recent seasons. But if the price is right, maybe he’d do just that.

Michael King Contract Projection

Bowden projects that King will get a four-year deal worth $118 million.

That works out to $29 million per year, a price King would have to particularly pay off in the first couple seasons as he ages toward the tail end of his career.

King has enough nasty pitches on hand that he should age pretty well, though, assuming he stays healthy. The Mets may have to make that bet, especially if they miss out on Skubal.