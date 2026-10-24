Hi, Subscriber

Mets Pitcher Mistaken for Brewers Star in World Series by John Smoltz

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 23: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The New York Mets aren’t in the World Series.

Don’t tell that to John Smoltz, though — the Fox broadcaster suggested late in Friday’s Game 1 that a pitcher who is currently employed by the Mets was actually pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was a case of mistaken identity, not helped by the existence of baseball brothers, but it didn’t go unnoticed.

While most fans were probably worried about the late-inning drama, Smoltz’s gaffe was heard by some.

John Smoltz’s Mistake

During the top of the ninth inning, the Brewers brought in closer Trevor Megill to try and finish off a 3-1 lead.

Smoltz soon informed viewers that Megill had previously been a starter with the Mets before becoming a bullpen monster for Milwaukee.

That’s not true at all, though.

Smoltz had morphed the two Megill brothers into one.

Tylor Megill is still under contract with the Mets, and he’s recovering from injury.

His brother Trevor has never pitched for the Mets, but instead spent time with the Cubs and Twins before coming to the Brewers.

It’s the kind of mistake you might expect a Mets fan watching casually from home to potentially consider — something to the effect of, “Hey, didn’t we have a Megill?”

It’s not the kind of mistake you’d expect from the lead color commentator for Fox’s coverage of the World Series.

Trevor Megill’s Odd Ninth Inning

Maybe the Smoltz comment set up the weird ninth inning for the Brewers’ Megill.

He got an out before allowing two singles, then a double-steal, then a walk to load the bases with one out.

The Brewers led 3-1, but Rays catcher Liam Hicks brought some power to the plate.

Megill got a grounder that turned into an apparent double play to end the game. But the Rays challenged, and it was ruled the out hadn’t been completed at second base because a foot left hte base too early. So there was just one out on the play, and a run scored.

The Brewers’ closer was already celebrating, but he had to steady himself to get one more out. He did, a strikeout, and then he could celebrate again. Wherever Tylor was, he was certainly smiling — although the Mets’ pitcher definitely wasn’t the one on the mound.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Mets Pitcher Mistaken for Brewers Star in World Series by John Smoltz

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Mets News

More Heavy on Mets News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x