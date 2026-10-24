Mets Pitcher Mistaken for Brewers Star in World Series by John Smoltz

The New York Mets aren’t in the World Series.

Don’t tell that to John Smoltz, though — the Fox broadcaster suggested late in Friday’s Game 1 that a pitcher who is currently employed by the Mets was actually pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was a case of mistaken identity, not helped by the existence of baseball brothers, but it didn’t go unnoticed.

While most fans were probably worried about the late-inning drama, Smoltz’s gaffe was heard by some.

John Smoltz’s Mistake

During the top of the ninth inning, the Brewers brought in closer Trevor Megill to try and finish off a 3-1 lead.

Smoltz soon informed viewers that Megill had previously been a starter with the Mets before becoming a bullpen monster for Milwaukee.

That’s not true at all, though.

Smoltz had morphed the two Megill brothers into one.

Tylor Megill is still under contract with the Mets, and he’s recovering from injury.

His brother Trevor has never pitched for the Mets, but instead spent time with the Cubs and Twins before coming to the Brewers.

Smoltz my man I got some news about Trevor Megill: he was not once a starter for the Mets — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) October 24, 2026

(I hope Tylor’s surgery recovery is going well and he’s enjoying cheering on his brother 😊) — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) October 24, 2026

It’s the kind of mistake you might expect a Mets fan watching casually from home to potentially consider — something to the effect of, “Hey, didn’t we have a Megill?”

It’s not the kind of mistake you’d expect from the lead color commentator for Fox’s coverage of the World Series.

Trevor Megill’s Odd Ninth Inning

Maybe the Smoltz comment set up the weird ninth inning for the Brewers’ Megill.

He got an out before allowing two singles, then a double-steal, then a walk to load the bases with one out.

The Brewers led 3-1, but Rays catcher Liam Hicks brought some power to the plate.

Megill got a grounder that turned into an apparent double play to end the game. But the Rays challenged, and it was ruled the out hadn’t been completed at second base because a foot left hte base too early. So there was just one out on the play, and a run scored.

The Brewers’ closer was already celebrating, but he had to steady himself to get one more out. He did, a strikeout, and then he could celebrate again. Wherever Tylor was, he was certainly smiling — although the Mets’ pitcher definitely wasn’t the one on the mound.