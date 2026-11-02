New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series

The New York Mets announced the signing of a 25-year-old shortstop in a social media post on Monday morning.

New York has signed shortstop Christian Cairo to a big-league contract.

New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Shortstop Christian Cairo

The Mets wrote on X:

We have made the following roster move:

We have signed INF Christian Cairo to a one-year Major League contract.

Looking at Christian Cairo

The Philadelphia Phillies designated Cairo for assignment on Sept. 13.

The Mets claimed Cairo off waivers from the Phillies on Sept. 15.

Cairo is listed as a shortstop on MLB.com, but he can also play several other positions.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote on X:

The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.

The Cleveland Indians selected Cairo in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.

The Atlanta Braves selected Cairo from the Guardians in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

The Braves returned Cairo to the Guardians after he didn’t make Atlanta’s 2025 Opening Day roster.

Cairo elected free agency following the 2025 season and then signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies.

In 599 career minor-league games, Cairo has slashed .226/.360/.314 with 21 homers, 170 RBI and 130 stolen bases.

This past season, he slashed .230/.381/.300 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.