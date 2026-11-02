The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.
The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.
The Cleveland Indians selected Cairo in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.
The Atlanta Braves selected Cairo from the Guardians in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.
The Braves returned Cairo to the Guardians after he didn’t make Atlanta’s 2025 Opening Day roster.
Cairo elected free agency following the 2025 season and then signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies.
In 599 career minor-league games, Cairo has slashed .226/.360/.314 with 21 homers, 170 RBI and 130 stolen bases.
This past season, he slashed .230/.381/.300 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series