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New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series

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New York Mets manager Andy Green
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After announcing Andy Green as their full-time manager, the Mets are reportedly close to hiring Derek Falvey to join their front office

The New York Mets announced the signing of a 25-year-old shortstop in a social media post on Monday morning.

New York has signed shortstop Christian Cairo to a big-league contract.

New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Shortstop Christian Cairo

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets wrote on X:

We have made the following roster move:

  • We have signed INF Christian Cairo to a one-year Major League contract.

Looking at Christian Cairo

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cairo #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies designated Cairo for assignment on Sept. 13.

The Mets claimed Cairo off waivers from the Phillies on Sept. 15.

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cairo #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cairo is listed as a shortstop on MLB.com, but he can also play several other positions.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote on X:

The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.

The Cleveland Indians selected Cairo in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.

The Atlanta Braves selected Cairo from the Guardians in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: A detailed view of a Cleveland Guardians hat during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 05, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Braves returned Cairo to the Guardians after he didn’t make Atlanta’s 2025 Opening Day roster.

Cairo elected free agency following the 2025 season and then signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In 599 career minor-league games, Cairo has slashed .226/.360/.314 with 21 homers, 170 RBI and 130 stolen bases.

This past season, he slashed .230/.381/.300 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series

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