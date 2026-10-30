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Mets Should Watch If Tigers Part Ways With Spencer Torkelson

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers looks on after striking out during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

Spencer Torkelson was once the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

With that status comes permanent expectations, the kind that aren’t even heaped upon the guy taken second overall. When the Detroit Tigers drafted Torkelson, he was immediately expected to be a star.

Instead, Torkelson has developed into a rather frustrating slugger, capable of occasionally hitting a baseball a long way but much too often coming up short of what the Tigers need out of him.

That has led to the idea of Torkelson as a trade candidate.

And if Torkelson is a trade candidate, the New York Mets should pay attention.

Why Tigers Would Trade Spencer Torkelson

MLB Trade Rumors lists Torkelson as one of its top-40 trade candidates for the offseason.

That article explains:

“The Tigers have two years of club control remaining over Torkelson, and his $7.7MM projected salary is hardly exorbitant. However, he’s become emblematic of a core that hasn’t gelled the way the front office hoped would be the case when the ’24 Tigers caught fire late in the year and made a Cinderella playoff run. Detroit’s lineup was productive for much of the season but went completely M.I.A. in both May and August — not at all dissimilar from Torkelson’s strikeout-prone, up-and-down level of performance over the years. Detroit could hang onto Torkelson and hope for more consistency, but he’s a poor defensive first baseman whose bat has never developed the way they hoped. Trading him could open first base for Colt Keith, thereby creating more infield time for younger players like Hao-Yu Lee and yet-to-debut Max Anderson. One way or another, it seems likely the Tigers will turn over some of their lineup.”

Essentially, Detroit has plenty of reasons to move on from Torkelson. He hasn’t been good enough to guarantee him a spot over the Tigers’ other infielders.

Mets Opportunity

This would be a great buy-low opportunity for the Mets to find a first baseman after their initial season without Pete Alonso didn’t go well.

Torkelson wouldn’t be a guarantee to start at the position, but he’d bring a lot of the power that Alonso had — just without as much proven ability to get to it all the time.

Still, the Mets are in a position where it can’t just be money that solves their problems. They need some shrewd moves, too.

Taking a low-risk flier on Torkelson is the kind of move that doesn’t matter much if it doesn’t work — but it has enough potential to work that the Mets could give it a shot and see what happens.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Mets Should Watch If Tigers Part Ways With Spencer Torkelson

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