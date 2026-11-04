Mets, Xavier Becerra Trend After California Governor Voting Results

Xavier Becerra is the new governor of California.

The results on Tuesday night, election night, were a pretty resounding win for Becerra — but somehow, the outcome also has people talking about the New York Mets.

A viral social media post has brought the Mets into the spotlight, which is unusual enough given that the discussion is about a victory.

But we’re here to break down what you need to know to lower the confusion level.

Did Xavier Becerra Play For The Mets?

No, the gubernatorial winner in California did not play for the Mets. Xavier Becerra is nearly 70 years old, and while he may have been an athlete back in the day, he never played in Major League Baseball.

The reason that fans are wondering about this stems from a post on X that has garnered a lot of attention:

Former Mets prospect Xavier Becerra, traded for Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey in 2012, has been elected governor of California. — Mark Gooden (@TooGooden17) November 4, 2026

While that post isn’t true, it does actually come from a place of truth. There was a Becerra involved in the R.A. Dickey Trade. It just wasn’t Xavier Becerra.

Who Was Mets’ Becerra?

The Becerra who was involved in the Dickey trade was named Wuilmer Becerra.

Wuilmer was a 6-foot-3, 243-pound outfielder from Venezuela who looked the part of an MLB slugger even at an early age in the minor leagues.

He had only played Rookie-Ball for the Blue Jays before being one of the pieces in the Dickey trade — just 11 games into his professional career, Wuilmer was moved as part of a bigger package for the knuckleballer.

Bacerra had hit four doubles in 11 games for the Rookie-Level Blue Jays, going 8-for-32 (.250), before the Mets added him.

He had his moments in the Mets’ system. In a season with Single-A Savannah, he batted .290 in 118 games with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 63 RBI.

He then hit .312 in 65 games the following year at High-A St. Lucie. But his return to St. Lucie for 128 games in 2017 didn’t go as well, and at that point, it was clear Becerra might not reach the major leagues.

He never got higher than High-A, and his career in affiliated ball ended after the 2018 season.

Wuilmer Becerra just turned 32 years old on October 1, but his professional baseball journey has been over for a long time.

And no, he’s not running for any political office that we know of.