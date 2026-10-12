Mets Have to Change Key Stance to Land $20 Million Star Pitcher

New York Mets exec David Stearns has to have a big offseason this winter. Team owner Steve Cohen previously handpicked Stearns to become his president of baseball operations. In fact, Cohen attempted to pry Stearns away from the Milwaukee Brewers multiple times before finally being successful in 2023. Despite this, the exec has not exactly fared well in New York so far.

With this in mind, Stearns has to significantly improve his roster in the coming months to help save his job. According to SNY’s Danny Abriano, the Mets should be eyeing a new first baseman and star starting pitcher. Because free agency is fairly thin, the reporter hints that the New York Mets could soon be eyeing a substantial trade. He even suggests potential targets for Stearns.

“There hasn’t been much buzz yet regarding which players other teams might make available this offseason, but Tampa Bay Rays ace Drew Rasmussen ($20 million team option for 2027 in his last year before free agency) and some of the Mariners‘ starting pitchers (given their glut of rotation options) could be available,” writes Abriano.

The inclusion of Rasmussen is certainly interesting. After all, the star has been his team’s best pitcher this season as Tampa tries to reach the World Series. During the regular season, he posted a 16-5 record with a 2.67 ERA and league-leading 0.913 WHIP.

The ace has only made one postseason appearance this year, but nearly no-hit the New York Yankees. It is safe to say that the New York Mets would love to add Rasmussen to their rotation.

New York Mets Willing to Flip Prospects for Pitcher Like Drew Rasmussen

Under most circumstances, the Rays would not want to give up a star pitcher such as Rasmussen. Nevertheless, as Abriano points out, his contract is a crucial part of the situation.

The starter earned just $5.75 million for the current campaign. This figure, however, will jump to $20 million in 2027. After this, the ace will become an unrestricted free agent at the age of 32. Tampa may not want to give the veteran a massive multi-year contract then.

Due to previous deals and promotions, the New York Mets do not have a ton of top prospects to work with. Nevertheless, Stearns recently hinted that young players acquired before the trade deadline could be flipped in the near future.

At the moment, six of New York’s best seven prospects are infielders. Because of this, the Mets could look to include players in the area to help strike an offseason trade.

New York’s Position on Long-Term Pitcher Deals Could Create Issue

There is perhaps one potential problem in the New York Mets pursuing Rasmussen. It was revealed before the current campaign that Stearns and Co. prefer not to hand out long-term contracts to starting pitchers. This is especially the case with players over 30. New York, however, may have to bend on this belief to help improve their rotation this winter.

The New York Mets had a combined 4.47 ERA and 1.33 WHIP from starting pitchers in 2026. These figures ranked 23rd and 21st in Major League Baseball this season. Potentially landing Rasmussen would certainly boost the team’s rotation moving forward. Tampa, however, will be looking for a significant package in return if they ultimately sanction a deal.