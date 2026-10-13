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New York Mets Stuck Paying 33-Year-Old $20 Million Next Season

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PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to press during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 16, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Just Baseball wrote (on September 14): “The New York Mets have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ve missed the playoffs in 2 consecutive seasons after making the NLCS in 2024.”

New York Mets Stuck Paying 33-Year-Old $20 Million

GettyJorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets singles during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 16, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets famously have a very high payroll.

It’s worth noting that one of their aging players (Jorge Polanco) will make $20 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

Polanco finished the 2026 season batting .148 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs and seven runs in 37 games.

GettyJorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets bats in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Mets had signed Polanco to a deal before the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 13, 2025): “Infielder Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract, sources tell ESPN. He is expected to play first base and DH.”

While Polanco has another year to prove himself, the deal has not looked good for the Mets.

Looking At Polanco’s Career

GettyJorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets runs during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on March 29, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Polanco has played 13 seasons at the MLB level.

He spent the first ten years of his career playing for the Minnesota Twins.

During the 2019 season, Polanco made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .295 with 22 home runs.

GettyJorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game four of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 16, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Following the Twins, Polanco spent two seasons with the Seattle Mariners (before New York).

He is batting .259 with 1,083 hits, 156 home runs and 576 RBIs in 1,125 career regular season games.

Looking At The Mets In 2026

GettyJorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Mets finished the 2026 season with a 74-88 record.

They were the last-place team in the National League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Stuck Paying 33-Year-Old $20 Million Next Season

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