New York Mets Stuck Paying 33-Year-Old $20 Million Next Season

The New York Mets are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Just Baseball wrote (on September 14): “The New York Mets have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ve missed the playoffs in 2 consecutive seasons after making the NLCS in 2024.”

New York Mets Stuck Paying 33-Year-Old $20 Million

The Mets famously have a very high payroll.

It’s worth noting that one of their aging players (Jorge Polanco) will make $20 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

Polanco finished the 2026 season batting .148 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs and seven runs in 37 games.

The Mets had signed Polanco to a deal before the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 13, 2025): “Infielder Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract, sources tell ESPN. He is expected to play first base and DH.”

While Polanco has another year to prove himself, the deal has not looked good for the Mets.

Looking At Polanco’s Career

Polanco has played 13 seasons at the MLB level.

He spent the first ten years of his career playing for the Minnesota Twins.

During the 2019 season, Polanco made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .295 with 22 home runs.

Following the Twins, Polanco spent two seasons with the Seattle Mariners (before New York).

He is batting .259 with 1,083 hits, 156 home runs and 576 RBIs in 1,125 career regular season games.

Looking At The Mets In 2026

The Mets finished the 2026 season with a 74-88 record.

They were the last-place team in the National League East.