New York Mets Urged to Target Longtime Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency

Now that the 2026 MLB season is officially over, free agency is set to open in just a few days, which gives every team the opportunity to sign players, and with a lockout expected starting in December, it’s entirely plausible to see more action in the free agency market in November this season.

Speaking of the New York Mets, free agency is a great opportunity to revamp the roster. The Mets have more question marks on the pitching side of things, so it would be no surprise if the organization adds assets to the pitching staff.

Recently, via SNY.tv, Mets writer Danny Abriano ranks the New York Mets’ ‘top 10 free agent targets’, and longtime Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga is featured as a player the Mets should go after.

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Should Mets Target Jonathan Loaisiga in Free Agency??

Here is why Abriano believes the Mets should target Jonathan Loaisiga in free agency:

“After becoming one of the key pieces in the Yankees’ bullpen, Loaisiga’s seasons in 2023 and 2024 were seriously impacted because of Tommy John surgery. He returned for the Yanks in 2025, but didn’t round back into form until this past season. In 67.0 innings for the Diamondbacks in 2026, Loaisiga had a 2.42 ERA (2.88 FIP) and 1.03 WHIP while allowing just three homers all year and walking a minuscule 1.7 batters per nine. Loaisiga relies mainly on a sinker that averages a tick under 98 mph and a changeup that averages 91 mph. He doesn’t strike out a lot of batters, but is phenomenal when it comes to limiting hard contact and generating ground balls.”

Among the 10 players that Abriano mentions as free agent targets for the Mets, eight of them are pitchers, so there’s a clear theme of the area the Mets need improvement in.

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