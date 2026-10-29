Toronto Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands $66 Million All-Star In Reunion Deal

Toronto Blue Jays fans, would you welcome a potential return of former All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez this offseason?

There have been rumblings that the Los Angeles Dodgers may be looking to move him this Winter, as Teoscar is entering the final year of his 3-year, $66 million contract, and in a further report, sources have indicated that the Blue Jays have kicked the tires once before about bringing the outfield slugger back to Toronto.

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Blue Jays Urged to Bring Back Teoscar Hernandez in Reunion Trade

In a recent trade rumors piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Pat Ragazzo notes that the Blue Jays have been interested in bringing back Teoscar Hernandez, and proposes the Jays as one of three teams that could make a deal with the Dodgers for the 2X All-Star:

“The Toronto Blue Jays had some level of interest in bringing back Hernandez this past offseason after missing out on Kyle Tucker, a source told FanSided. Hernandez spent six seasons with the Blue Jays from 2017-2022, where he broke out as an All-Star outfielder. The Blue Jays traded Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners following the 2022 season. Toronto is in need of outfield help and could reunite with Hernandez as their left fielder. They could then shift Nathan Lukes over to center field.”

In 2026, Teoscar Hernandez had a bit of a down season at the plate, posting a batting average of .267 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and 118 total hits. However, that could still be an upgrade in the Blue Jays’ outfield, which lacked power for much of this past season.

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Revisiting Teoscar Hernandez’s Tenure with the Blue Jays….

Teoscar Hernandez spent parts of six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was named an All-Star with the organization in 2021, a year when he clubbed 32 home runs, 29 doubles, and drove in 116. While Teo may be past that level of offensive production, he’s steadily been a 20/20 (20 home runs/20 doubles) player over the course of his career.

Across 609 games played with the Blue Jays, Teoscar batted .263 with 129 home runs, 369 RBI, and an OPS+ of 122. That 122 OPS+ is the highest mark with any team in his 11-year MLB career.

While it’s unclear what the Dodgers may ask for in return for Hernandez, it could be wise for Ross Atkins to at least check with Andrew Friedman to see what the asking price is for the 34-year-old Hernandez.

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