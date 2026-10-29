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Toronto Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands $66 Million All-Star In Reunion Deal

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TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 6: Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 6, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays fans, would you welcome a potential return of former All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez this offseason?

There have been rumblings that the Los Angeles Dodgers may be looking to move him this Winter, as Teoscar is entering the final year of his 3-year, $66 million contract, and in a further report, sources have indicated that the Blue Jays have kicked the tires once before about bringing the outfield slugger back to Toronto.

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Blue Jays Urged to Bring Back Teoscar Hernandez in Reunion Trade

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers to end the eighth inning in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In a recent trade rumors piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Pat Ragazzo notes that the Blue Jays have been interested in bringing back Teoscar Hernandez, and proposes the Jays as one of three teams that could make a deal with the Dodgers for the 2X All-Star:

“The Toronto Blue Jays had some level of interest in bringing back Hernandez this past offseason after missing out on Kyle Tucker, a source told FanSided. Hernandez spent six seasons with the Blue Jays from 2017-2022, where he broke out as an All-Star outfielder. The Blue Jays traded Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners following the 2022 season. Toronto is in need of outfield help and could reunite with Hernandez as their left fielder. They could then shift Nathan Lukes over to center field.”

In 2026, Teoscar Hernandez had a bit of a down season at the plate, posting a batting average of .267 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and 118 total hits. However, that could still be an upgrade in the Blue Jays’ outfield, which lacked power for much of this past season.

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Revisiting Teoscar Hernandez’s Tenure with the Blue Jays….

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 08: Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a home run to center field against Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Teoscar Hernandez spent parts of six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was named an All-Star with the organization in 2021, a year when he clubbed 32 home runs, 29 doubles, and drove in 116. While Teo may be past that level of offensive production, he’s steadily been a 20/20 (20 home runs/20 doubles) player over the course of his career.

Across 609 games played with the Blue Jays, Teoscar batted .263 with 129 home runs, 369 RBI, and an OPS+ of 122. That 122 OPS+ is the highest mark with any team in his 11-year MLB career.

While it’s unclear what the Dodgers may ask for in return for Hernandez, it could be wise for Ross Atkins to at least check with Andrew Friedman to see what the asking price is for the 34-year-old Hernandez.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Toronto Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands $66 Million All-Star In Reunion Deal

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