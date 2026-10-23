New York Mets Paid Struggling Player $259,000 Per Game Last Season

The New York Mets are coming off an extremely disappointing season that ended on September 27.

They came into the year with a very talented roster, but missed the 2026 MLB playoffs as one of the worst teams in all of baseball.

New York Mets Paid Struggling Player $259,000 Per Game

One of the reasons for their struggles was the play of Bo Bichette.

They signed him to be one of the faces of their franchise.

However, he batted .260 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, 76 runs and two stolen bases in 160 games.

Bichette played better during the second half of the season, but he had been coming off a year where he batted .311 with 94 RBIs.

It’s also worth noting that the Mets paid him $42 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

Through a 162-game season, that comes out to over $259,000 per game.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 16): “Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN. After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market. @WillSammon was first on the deal.”

Looking At Bichette

Bichette had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

During that period, he made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

The 28-year-old (who was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft) also helped the Blue Jays reach the 2025 World Series.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record.

They were 20.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves (who won the division).

During the 2024 season, the Mets made the NLCS (before missing the MLB playoffs in two straight years).